Schools Schoolchildren became tourists in Käpylä, Helsinki – “There is five minutes left to eat, and not everyone has time to eat”

Koskelan the elementary third grader notices that he has forgotten inside the backpack during the break. The rest of the class is leaving the dormitories for another school to eat, just like every other school day.

The weekend is coming, so the backpack is bound to get picked up from school.

The teacher leaves to escort the schoolboy from the gated break area to the school door. The journey is not long, but it passes through the parking lot.

“ “Many children in the area never have their own school on the school trail.”

Customers at a nearby store brake their cars as a 9-year-old runs to the door. The teacher stays at the doorstep waiting because the children are not allowed to cross the road alone.

Next, the kids will be patching up in a queue that won’t stay in order for very long after this morning’s May Day celebration. The journey to dining begins.

The teacher whispers that “yes, this will employ”.

Käpylän and Koskela schoolchildren have become itinerant when no functional evacuation facilities have been found for the school buildings in need of extensive renovations.

Deputy Mayor of Education Nasima Razmyar acknowledges that the situation is unreasonable for many children in the area.

“Many children in the area never have their own school on the school trail.”

At the Katariinan office of the Koskela primary school, the school door opens directly to the car park, through which the loading traffic of the shop downstairs also passes.

Ills apply in particular to the United School and the Koskela Primary School, which is divided into two different offices.

The Juhanan office, located on the road to Duke Juhana, has the youngest schoolchildren. 3rd and 4th graders study less than a mile away at the Catherine office.

The Katariinan office is located on the upper floor of Käpylä’s K-market. The entrance to the school can only be reached by passing through the shop car park and the loading route.

In 2019, the facility was overhauled for more than one million euros so that it could be used in schools.

In Koskela living Outi Aaltonen two children are on paper in the same school, but in practice they never study in the same building during primary school.

The firstborn of the Aaltonen family goes to the third grade at the Katariinan office, the first grade goes to Juhana.

Aalto, especially a 9-year-old’s first-time school trip, worries Aalto.

“The school trip goes through the Koskela hospital area. There is a lot of renovation and construction there, which is why there is a lot of heavy traffic on the small streets. My own child is used to traveling independently. I know the route is challenging for many children. ”

According to Aaltonen, the parents in the area are completely dissatisfied with the way school matters are organized.

“As such, I am worried about how bad this situation is for all schools. Our own schools have been a strength of the area, but now the great teaching staff has to do their job in really difficult conditions, ”says Aaltonen.

“ “Sometimes you only have five minutes to eat.”

One many of the problems are eating.

Katariinan does not have its own kitchen, so children walk to Kottby lågstadieskolan every Swedish to eat every day.

Pupils sometimes get to eat only at the end of their school day at 12 noon, and the time allotted for meals is spent on transitions and changing clothes.

“In reality, there is sometimes only five minutes left to eat, and not all children have time to eat. A quick eating situation is felt stressful when children are told not to leave food. Children eat too little food to make sure they have time to eat everything, ”says Aaltonen.

In the autumn, the Swedish-language school will be renovated and its pupils will move to evacuation facilities on the property at Onnentie 18. It is not yet known how the catering of Catherine’s pupils will be carried out at that time.

The distance from Katariina’s office to dining in Swedish-speaking primary school is about 300 meters, but a large part of the time allotted for dining is spent on transitions.

Situation is not easier in a unified school with students 1-9. years.

Already in 2013, the city has stated that the building’s building technology, furniture and surfaces have come to an end. The renovation should start in 2025.

Until then, the school lives with clogged underground sewers and a leaky roof.

The renovation has already been brought forward once, but it would still not take place until the summer of 2025.

“In this year’s budget negotiations, we have to see that the renovation can be brought forward by a year or two,” Razmyar says.

Unified school During the renovation, the students will be able to evacuate the building at Mäkelänkatu 84, when the Natural Science High School, which is currently operating on the premises, will move to the Kumpula campus next year.

“ “The principles of a local school or a safe school trip do not come true here.”

In the next few years, Swedish-speaking primary school students and Koskela primary school students will also move to Mäkelänkatu from the Juhanan office. It means a two-kilometer extension of school travel for first and second graders.

Nasima Razmyar agrees with the parents in the area: the journey is too long for small school children. According to Razmyar, the intention is now to look for new dodge facilities for the Koskela primary school.

“The principles of a local school or a safe school trip do not come true here.”

Käpylän resident activists themselves hope that the former school at Onnentie 18 will be permanently used as evacuation facilities until all renovations to schools in the area have been completed.

The disputed building was sold to the housing investment company Kojamo in 2017. The city has since leased the building from Kojamo for a monthly rent of 30,000 euros, among other things, as a kindergarten.

Read more: The people of Käpylä donated a school building in Helsinki on the condition that it must always have a school – Then the city decided to sell the building to an investor

Next autumn, the Swedish-language primary school will move into the building for a year. Renovations are currently underway to fix the building’s indoor air problems and make the interiors more suitable for the school’s needs.

The renovation will increase Onnentie’s rental costs. The city pays an additional rent of 15,000 euros per month.

The school building on Onnentie 18 is being renovated, as the Swedish-speaking primary school will move to Onnentie’s evacuation facilities in the autumn.

According to Razmyar, the building, which suffers from indoor air problems, is not the solution to the area’s problems.

“Using it as a longer-term solution is a risk,” Razmyar says.

In the autumn of 2023, the Onnentie school building is to be converted into a residential building. By then, the city has paid more than two million euros in rent for the building. The sale price of the Onnentie property to Kojamo was EUR 3.5 million.

The city aims to give up buildings that it does not need for its own services or for which there are no other strategic reasons for owning them.