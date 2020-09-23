Schools School violence affects the whole community, says chief physician of adolescent psychiatry – neurologist says high risk of injury in all head attacks

According to the survey, 23.6 per cent of eighth- and ninth-graders involved in school bullying were either bullied at school or had participated in school bullying by hitting, kicking or pushing.

Bullying and violence can leave long, even life-long marks on a person. The risk of injury is high in all head blows. Mentally, traces of violence affect not only self-esteem but also perceptions of other people.

“Violence and experiences of bullying affect quality of life and can be a life-long experience for some young people who have been bullied,” says the chief physician of adolescent psychiatry. Kim Kronström Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks).

One kick in the head, according to Kronström, can be fatal not only to the victim of violence but also to others.

“It affects the whole community, all those who see the violence, and it causes a feeling of insecurity, among other things,” Kronström says.

On violence can lead to anything, says chief physician of pediatric neurology at Tampere University Hospital (Tays) Kai Eriksson.

“At the individual level, the aftermath that enters the central nervous system depends, among other things, on the intensity, amount and frequency of the violence used,” says Eriksson.

According to Eriksson, individuals have different sensitivities. The developing brain may not be particularly sensitive to it.

“However, the risk of injury is high in all head-on shocks. Long-term consequences are always possible, ”Eriksson reminds.

Once especially according to Eriksson, the treatment of the aftermath of adult brain injury patients was not necessarily given enough attention. The same debate has shifted to children and young people, and today all children seeking treatment are thoroughly researched. Pediatric patients are examined for early neurological symptoms, hospitalization is monitored, and brain imaging and, if necessary, neuropsychological examinations are performed.

“Nowadays, it’s a pretty good idea to find out about even mild brain injuries and their aftermath,” says Eriksson.

According to Eriksson, patients in the pediatric neurology department in Tays most often come due to traffic or sports accidents. Due to the violence, patients rarely come.

“Very rarely do there be cases where injuries have been caused by a mechanism of violence, be it by parents or peers,” Eriksson says.

Health and in the most recent school health survey by the Department of Welfare (THL) in 2019, 12.3 percent of fourth- and fifth-graders had experienced a physical threat within the past year.

The most common experiences of physical threat were among eighth- and ninth-graders, of whom 17 per cent reported experiencing a physical threat, and young people studying in vocational schools (16 per cent).

Physical threats were theft or attempted theft by using or threatening violence, the threat of physical harm or physical assault.

School bullying the prevalence has remained more or less unchanged in the 2010s.

In the 2017 school health survey, 23.6 per cent of eighth- and ninth-graders who participated in a school bullying situation were either bullied by school or had participated in school bullying by hitting, kicking or pushing. The percentage in the school health survey has remained relatively the same, in 2010 it was 20.

Acts of violence are gendered, as boys make them clearly more than girls.

Young however, serious physical violence has declined in recent years. Bullying – both mental and physical – is much more common.

Being exposed to it can lead to anxiety, low mood, and fears about other people and social situations. Going to school can become overwhelming.

“Bullying can cause self-blame and experiences that are not valid for others. Some young people may start blaming themselves for bullying, even if the reason is always the bully, ”says Kronström, chief physician of adolescent psychiatry.

It can be difficult for a bully to trust people even as an adult.

“Tackling bullying is really important if you want to reduce mental suffering and improve mental health,” Kronström emphasizes.