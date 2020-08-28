Schools School food ends in the middle of a meal in Vantaa, parents fired: “Practically there is never the food that was supposed to be”

Parents are concerned about the quality and adequacy of school food in Vantaa.

One of the worried parents is Henna Forsten, whose child attends a ninth grade school in North Vantaa. Forsten does not want to raise the name of the school to the public, as there seem to be challenges with school food elsewhere in Vantaa as well.

Forsten says the food would not always have been enough for the ninth graders to go last to eat and they have been offered different food than promised on the list.

“There have been two weeks of school, the food on the list is not enough for everyone and it will be replaced at any time,” says Forsten.

“Even this week, the food promised for three days has not been enough for everyone. There is practically never the food that was supposed to be. ”

To raise Forsten wrote about the problem to the Vantaa Puskaradio Facebook group.

About 200 comments have been gathered for Friday’s release by Friday. Some commentators talk about similar problems elsewhere in Vantaa schools.

“I myself was surprised at how much the publication sparked discussion, as I thought this would be a one-school thing,” says Forsten.

In the publication, Forsten asked to put a message to him about similar experiences. In messages seen by HS, other parents say they have heard from young people about similar problems. The food promised on the list is not always enough for everyone and giving feedback does not seem to bring change.

For conversation Vantaa-based municipal politicians have also taken part. Councilor Minna Räsänen (sd.) writes that the origin, level and adequacy of school food have been discussed in the council in the past. According to Räsänen, the topic comes up at regular intervals.

Forsten wonders why the city has not reacted before.

“This has been talked about on the other side of last year as well and there has been no change in any direction,” says Forsten.

He estimates that the corona restrictions have exacerbated the problem as schoolchildren go to eat in stages.

“Dining is strictly scheduled per class. If the main course runs out, there is no time left to wait, but the salad and crispbread remain. ”

Anyone has not been left without food at all, assures the director of basic education in Vantaa Ilkka Kalo. The city has conducted a study on the basis of the bus radio discussion.

“There have been small deviations in the adequacy of school food,” says Kalo.

By way of deviation, Kalo means, for example, a situation where the food promised on the list has run out and some students have been offered replacement food. Sometimes, he says, there are also cases where food seems to temporarily run out of line before it has time to be replenished from the kitchen.

The food on the list has run out, especially on days when pizza is the students ’favorite food on the list. For example, food for the same week or the next day may have been offered as a replacement food.

“Understand that students are not happy if others get pizza and get meatballs themselves.”

Kalo estimates that there have been minor anomalies in school food in the last school year as well. He emphasizes that a situation has not arisen in which some of the pupils would have been left without food at all.

“Taken as a whole, school meals work properly,” says Kalo.

“We are now at the beginning of the operating season and the risk is greater that deviations will occur when suitable quantities of different foods are sought.”

Kalo says that of Vantaa’s 45 primary schools, four have received complaints about food. They concern the end of lingonberry jam, salad and pizza.

School lunch costs an average of € 2.80 per pupil across the country, he says Statistics collected by the Board of Education. In Vantaa, the calculated price is lower than the average and a portion of school food costs about 1.74 euros. For example, in Helsinki the price for school food is 2.41 euros and in Espoo 2.25 euros per student.

Also deputy mayor Katri Kalske took part in the social media discussion. According to Kalske, the city survey revealed that on a few occasions the food on the menu was not enough for the ninth graders on the last meal.

“However, other food has been offered instead, and according to our information, the students have not been left without food at all,” Kalske writes in his comment.

Food most of Vantaa’s schools and kindergartens are produced by Vantti. Another entity that produces food for schools and kindergartens is Palmia.

Vanti is assured that there is enough food for everyone.

“Provision has been made for higher sales with favorite foods, but on that day, the last diners did not have enough of this food on the list and have been offered a replacement food,” Vanti says in an email.

Vantti says he will respond to all feedback that comes through the website. Vantti regrets that the food on the list has not been enough for everyone.

“We are prepared for the fact that when food runs out, there will always be a replacement food on offer. There is no such thing as children being left without food at all. ”