Schools | Riikka Purra and Li Andersson discussed school shopping in the A-studio

According to the Purus Finns Purra, the most important solution to the segregation of schools is to tighten the immigration policy. According to Minister of Education Andersson, this would not solve anything.

Minister of Education Lee Andersson (left) and chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra took on Monday In Yle’s A-studio together with the recently talked about segregation of schools.

Andersson started by criticizing what Yle published school machinewhere you can find out, for example, how many S2 students there are in your local school, i.e. those who speak Finnish as a second language.

“People get the impression that it lists schools in order of merit, even though, for example, the number of S2 students does not say anything about the quality of teaching,” Andersson said.

“It’s a pretty short distance from that to a discussion where it is stated that if there are a lot of immigrant children, the school is bad, and if there are few immigrant children, the school is good.”

I bite according to him, the differentiation of schools in the capital region is by no means a new thing, and that’s why he was surprised by the attention Yle’s school machine received.

According to him, in recent years, for example, mothers have shared tips on which schools to send their children to on various online forums.

According to Purra, he has also taken into account how many children with an immigrant background are in the school when choosing schools for his own children.

“Ordinary parents who want the best for their child think about these things, whether it’s done ugly or wrongly or not,” Purra said.

Andersson, on the other hand, said that he would gladly send his children to a school with a lot of immigrants. He reminded that immigrant children are not a heterogeneous group and that immigration alone does not explain, for example, the decline in learning results in Finnish schools.

“Now this is being made into a problem purely related to immigrant children, although differentiation is much more related to social class.”

From politicians finally, it was asked how the segregation of schools should be tackled.

According to Purra, the most important solution is to tighten the immigration policy. In the case of people with an immigrant background already in the country, Purra suggested that they should, for example, enter school classes only when their Finnish language is at a sufficient level.

In addition, according to Purra, it is important that Sweden’s mistakes are not repeated in Finland, for example in terms of trying to prevent so-called school shopping, i.e. the opportunity for parents to choose the school they want for their children.

According to Andersson, Purra has wrong information about the situation in Sweden. According to him, Sweden has given a lot of freedom in terms of school choice, which has led, for example, to an increase in the number of private schools and to the differentiation of schools.

“Riga’s long-term solution to all social problems, i.e. reducing immigration, is not a solution to this problem, because we are also talking about people born in Finland, with low income and low education,” Andersson said.

He emphasized, for example, need-based funding for schools and additional investments in S2 education as solutions.