The administrations of private schools require that the student obtain grades exceeding 80% in the scientific subjects and the Arabic language in the entrance exams, or the presence of a brother or sister in the school, to receive him in the next academic year.

During a tour of private schools in the northern emirates, “Emirates Today” reported that school administrations refused to register any new student, who was not distinguished in the entrance exams, for the next academic year, with the exception of those who had siblings in their classrooms.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that the student admission policy is among the school’s powers, noting that there are schools that accept students of all levels, and other schools that require students to achieve superior levels.

Officials in private schools attributed the admission of excellent students only to the schools ’desire to maintain their distinguished level, pointing out that some of them follow a strict teaching system that focuses on students’ skills and important scientific issues that enable them to obtain the highest marks in the final exams of international competitions.

They explained that «in the event that registration is opened for students, without taking into account the academic levels, schools will be surprised at the end of the first semester with the difference in their exam scores, and will have to conduct remedial classes for students with a lower educational level. Therefore, it resorts to accepting outstanding students.

They added that “the students’ movement between the ministerial, British and American curricula during the past years, instead of settling on a specific curriculum, was a major reason for specifying certain categories of students for admission to the classes for the next academic year, ”explaining that“ some of the students who attended to take entrance exams were Their levels are low, due to the different curricula, and consequently, they are unable to answer questions ».

They emphasized that «most families prefer to register their children in one school, because of their ease of communication with its administration, and obtaining a discount for siblings. For its part, the Ministry of Education indicated that each school has its own policy of admitting students, through a student placement test, and the student is accepted based on his grade. Priority for registration is given to siblings, according to what is known in public and private schools.

She explained, “There are schools that accept students of all levels, and schools that only accept students with high levels, and it is an issue governed by the school’s policy itself, and from the core of its powers.”

