Governmental school administrations called on their teachers to complete the curriculum no later than the third of next June, stressing the necessity of completing the formative examinations and preparing their grades for monitoring upon opening the student grades system “Al-Manhal”, and uploading the transcripts.

Finally, schools demanded their teachers to prepare for reviews of students in transport classes during the week preceding the end-of-year exams, in addition to reviews of students in grade 12 during the exam period, for an hour a day, from 7:30 in the morning to 8:30 in the morning before the exams, to help students to Prepare well to answer the questions, noting that school attendance during that period is from 7:30 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon.

Finally, the guide for preparing the Emirati school for the end of the third semester exams for the current academic year, issued by the Emirates Foundation for School Education (Taaleem), indicated that the group (A) subject examinations for grades four to twelfth start on the eighth of next June, and assignments and projects are handed over. For group (B) subjects during the period from May 30 to June 3, indicating that grade 12 students will perform their examinations electronically in schools, while students from grades four to eleven will perform their examinations electronically “remotely”.

The tables indicated that the time period for the exam for each subject for classes is 90 minutes (an hour and a half), and the daily examination period for students from grades four to eight begins at nine in the morning and ends at half past ten, while students of grades nine to ten in all its tracks begin their exams daily. At eleven in the morning until twelve thirty in the afternoon, while the students of the twelfth grade begin at nine in the morning until ten thirty in the afternoon, and the students will take one subject exam per day, and the students of the grades will start their exams with the Islamic Education subject.

The tables of the twelfth grade exams showed that the general, advanced and elite students will start with Islamic education, followed by social studies, then chemistry / biology, then mathematics.

Then comes the Arabic language, then English, and physics exam.

The “General” and “Advanced” students conclude their exams with a health sciences subject, and the elite track students conclude with a biology course. As for the applied track students, they start with Islamic education, then social studies, followed by applied sciences, mathematics, and then Arabic, and finish their exams in English.

In its circular, the Foundation stressed the need to alert students to conduct the “Covid-19” examination, and to adhere to the precautionary measures contained in the “Precautionary Procedures Manual”, provided that the validity of the examination does not exceed seven consecutive days, in addition to alerting them to the necessity to adhere to the school uniform when they come to the school, and to administer The school adheres to the application of the precautionary measures mentioned in the guide during the examination period, and to ensure the identity of the student when attending the school, and to count the students who were absent from the exam, and to determine the reason for absence.

