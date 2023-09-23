Parents of students in private schools complained that the schools were obliging the students and their families to prepare lessons before explaining them in class, especially for students in advanced year classes, considering that the matter represents an extreme difficulty for the students and their families, due to their lack of complete familiarity with the curriculum, and the difficulty of teaching it at home before explaining it at school.

While educators emphasized that preparing the lesson at home before explaining it in the classroom is important, so that it allows the student to become familiar with the lesson before explaining it and form an idea about it, but it may also represent a negative aspect, because it makes the teacher miss out on the challenging skill he presents to the students, and reduces his role in enhancing students’ skills. Critical thinking.

In detail, the guardian of two students in the fifth and eleventh grades, Yasser Abdul Khaleq, said: “My two sons study in a private school in Ajman, and some of the school teachers force them to prepare lessons before explaining them in class, and over the past years we have become accustomed to helping them prepare some class activities before implementing them in school. But this year, teachers asked to prepare for the next lesson by preparing it, reading it more than once, and taking notes on it, which is sometimes difficult for them.”

He added: “This issue carries a big mistake, because we send our children to learn and our role is to help them review the lesson. As for the issue of preparing it before explaining it in class, it poses a difficulty for us. When I spoke to the class teacher of one of my children, she said to me: If you do not like the decision, talk to the supervisor.”

The guardian of two female students in two different academic levels, Muhammad Wajih, said, “The school obliges us to prepare the lessons before explaining them in class, and this sometimes represents a difficulty, especially since my two daughters are in a school that teaches the British curriculum, and this matter poses a great difficulty for us, because the details are not clear and they are not clear to my daughters.” Before explaining it in the classroom.

In turn, a parent, Noura Abdullah, confirmed that her children’s school requested this year to prepare the lessons at home before explaining them at school, so that the students read the lesson more than once and form a point of view about it, then ask them in the classroom about what they understood from it, and submit any inquiries or questions before He explained it, considering that this matter sometimes helps her children to form a general idea about the subject, but at the same time, it constitutes a burden on them in terms of understanding the subject, and not understanding it may make them anxious while explaining it in class.

For his part, educational expert Dr. Ahmed Eid said that the scientific point of view is one thing, and the implementation mechanism is another thing. The issue of preparing the subject at home from the scientific point of view is important, but on the condition of specifying what is called the “concept map,” meaning that the teacher must explain in the classroom what is required to be prepared. In detail, and specifying explanatory signs, making it easier for students and their families.

He added to “Emirates Today” that after adhering to this map, the information increases more than it was before, and thus helps in understanding the topic, even if only partially. The goal of the preparation is for the student to form a general idea about the topic through reading, which I call “reading newspapers.” Because the goal is to gain a general idea about the subject through reading only, not memorization, so that I know where I stand on the subject, and when it is explained in the classroom, the student will be aware of some information about it, which helps him speed up his comprehension.

He continued: “After explaining the topic in the classroom, the information increases more than it was before, and experiences begin to increase based on the information that is added to the student,” stressing that determining the points is important, and what is required of this assignment is to read the topic in only 10 minutes and not memorize it.

Eid explained that the error in this assignment is the “wrong message,” as the teacher asks the student to prepare a lesson without any other details that will help him in the preparation process. Therefore, sending the assignment without explaining it to the parents or students represents a great burden, but when the helpful information is available, it is given. That student is confident in himself, by asking the teacher about what he does not understand about the subject, as the method and method differ in conveying the message.

For his part, the educational expert and director of the National Charitable School in Ajman, Dr. Maher Hattab, said that education has developed in our days, and the role of the teacher and the student in the class session has changed. The student is no longer a recipient or retriever of what he has memorized, but rather he has become the focus of the educational process and an initiator in it. The role of the teacher has also moved from a teacher of knowledge to a teacher of higher thinking skills, in order to prepare students for practical life after school.

He added that the class session is no longer intended for reviewing knowledge or reciting memorized information, but rather for presenting life problems that challenge students’ higher-order thinking skills. The class session has become a place for research, contemplation, prediction, evaluation, and innovation, and all of this can only be achieved through thought-provoking learning activities within the class, so that The student has the skill of innovation, creativity, and the skills of expectation and contemplation. Therefore, I believe that assigning students to prepare the material in advance and answer the book’s questions before class time wastes the opportunity to develop and develop higher-order thinking skills within the classroom and misses the opportunity to develop the skills of contemplation, anticipation, and evaluation of immediate opinions and proposals.

Preparing the lesson in advance makes the student’s role within the lesson passive

Educational expert and director of the National Charity School in Ajman, Dr. Maher Hattab, said that preparing the lesson in advance in order to collect knowledge and understand the content makes the student’s role within the class session negative, because he will adopt the method of retrieval and memory, but after the class the teacher can assign him more research activities. related to the material that was explained and discussed during the class, in order to further expand and delve into the content, and to be able to use what he has learned in different life contexts.