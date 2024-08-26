Private schools in Abu Dhabi have circulated a child protection policy to their staff, to ensure they are fully aware of their responsibilities and duties.

She stressed her keenness to provide protection to students from any form of abuse.

She said that the child protection policy set by the Department of Education and Knowledge aims to ensure the safety, security and care of students, noting that it has obligated its teachers and employees to sign a child protection document, and has prohibited the imposition of six types of penalties on students, regardless of the type of violation.

The policy affirmed the right of every student to receive education in a safe, supportive, and organized school environment free from disturbances that hinder the educational process. It also affirmed the right of the educator to an environment of love and respect.

She said that school administrations must commit to supporting the creation of a positive school and community environment, and work to enhance and maintain it, stressing their obligation to guarantee the student’s right – regardless of age, gender, race or origin – and to give him a sense of security and protection from any form of abuse.

Punishments that teachers and school staff are prohibited from imposing on students include: mockery, ridicule, or humiliation, shouting, hitting, or slapping with hands or by any other means, deprivation from going to the bathroom, threatening or terrorizing in any way, preventing students from eating their meals during the designated mealtime, preventing them from going to recess, in addition to preventing them from entering the classroom during the school day.

The schools affirmed their commitment to ensuring that their staff – who deal directly with students – are qualified to perform their duties, and provide basic security and protection for each student according to the instructions, noting the need for students and their parents to be fully aware of the child protection policy, and to be assured of receiving support when reporting any abuse or inappropriate treatment.

The policy, which was delivered to parents before the start of the school year, stressed that students, regardless of age, gender, race or origin, have the right at all times and under all circumstances to feel safe and protected from any form of abuse, whatever its type. The school bears full responsibility for the care and protection of students while they are at school, while they are traveling to and from school using school buses, and while moving between activities inside and outside the school. It indicated that school staff are aware of indicators of abuse or neglect, and they must convey their doubts or suspicions about any matter to the school administration (principal, deputy principal and social workers).

The school is equipped internally and externally with a 24-hour security camera system, in addition to the corridors and public areas being supervised by school staff to prevent incidents of bullying and abuse among students, and preventing any outside worker from entering the school unless accompanied by one of its employees or with prior notice and approval, to ensure that students are under the supervision of school staff at all times, while they are inside the school and when using its transportation.

The schools called on any member of the school staff who has reason to suspect that another employee has abused a particular student, whether at school or elsewhere, to immediately report to the official, who will inform the school principal, noting that the teacher bears the responsibility of monitoring and promoting appropriate student behavior, modeling positive behavior, working with social workers and the rest of the school community to support a positive school climate, implementing behavioral discipline support plans for students with special needs, recording positive behavior, and recording behavioral violations issued by students, in addition to notifying the social worker and the school principal immediately upon the occurrence of any behavioral violations, in writing. The schools warned that violating the laws of this policy leads to or exposes students to psychological and physical harm, and exposes the employee to legal accountability and administrative penalties.

Records

Schools are required to require staff to provide a written record of any incident of abuse or misconduct, using an incident report form. The school will keep written records of incidents that occur during the year, even if matters need to be referred to the relevant authorities immediately. It will also ensure that all records are kept securely and separately from the students’ main files.

Positive behavior

Private schools in Abu Dhabi have urged their staff to sign a child protection document, adopt exemplary positive behaviour to guide students towards good behaviour and reduce potential abuse and fighting, and to report any suspected abuse or neglect immediately upon discovery.

With regard to child protection guidelines, she stressed the need for all staff to be fully aware of abuse and neglect, investigate any unusual or conspicuous behaviour by a student, record incidents, and report to the relevant authorities in a professional and regular manner.