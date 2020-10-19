Highlights: Schools have been opened in UP since today, at present, classes will be organized for students of 9th to 12th schools.

Lucknow

Schools have reopened in UP since Monday after nearly seven months. At present, classes will be organized in schools for students from 9th to 12th. Protocols have been set to avoid corona in schools. Special care will be taken for screening, sanitization, mask and social distancing. To attend class, students must bring written permission of parents. Accordingly, settling is a big challenge for schools. Especially in government schools, it may be difficult to make new arrangements and maintain social distancing. There is also a shortage of budget and staff. However, the responsible are trying to find a solution to all these problems. Please tell that due to Kovid-19, the schools were closed since March 13.

Schools can be opened only from 8.50 am to 3.20 pm. The schools will be run in two shifts. Classes 9 and 10 will be conducted from 8.50 to 11.50 in the morning and classes 11 and 12 from 12.20 to 3.20. Let us know how the preparation is done in Lucknow schools-

1- Government Jubilee Inter College, Principal- Dhirendra Mishra

Social Distancing?

The school will run in two shifts. There is a 30 minute gap between the first and second shifts. 300 parents have given consent. When all the students come, it will be difficult to follow the social distancing at the time of first shift and start of second shift. The school has two entry gates. One main gate and the other small gate. There will be a main gate for the children of the first shift. Entry will be received from the small gate for the second shift.

teacher?

22 teachers are on Kovid-19 duty. Some are engaged in DIOS office, which have not yet been relieved. If there is no relief then the teaching work will be interrupted. Most of the teachers on duty are from 9 to 12. In such a situation, even after the duty of Kovid 19, he has been informed to attend school compulsorily so that studies are not interrupted.

Medical room?

The teacher of the Red Cross Society was hired as a medical expert, but he went on leave as his brother died. Temporarily, the incharge of Scout Aid Guide has been appointed as Medical Expert.

cleanliness?

Cleanliness is not manpower for sanitization. There is only one sweeper in the entire college. Another labor has been put in place for cleaning and sanitizing toilets.

2- Hussainabad Inter College, Principal-Vandana Mishra

Social Distancing?

Some teachers are on Kovid 19 duty. Staff is low. Social distancing will be difficult to follow. Kovid has appointed nodal to follow 19 protocols. Due to shortage of staff, the teachers of the second shift will observe the first shift and the teachers of the first shift will monitor the activities of the children in the second shift.

cleanliness?

The school does not have adequate fourth class staff. In such a situation, it will be difficult to get cleanliness. Another labor has been kept at 400 rupees daily wage, which will take care of cleanliness in the school.

Budget?

There is no separate fund for sanitization and other arrangements. Presently, the principal has purchased machines for sanitization, five-five-liter sanitizers, hand sanitizers, masks and pulse oximeters.

Medical room?

Medical experts could not be found for the medical room. Contact was made at a nearby hospital. Permanent experts will remain in contact with the hospital until found. If a child has problems, treatment will be given immediately.

3- Government Girls Inter College (GGIC) Vikasnagar, Principal- Kusum Verma

Social Distancing?

Maintaining social distancing among children is a big challenge when school opens. Enroll them in school with discipline, take classes and send them home. A committee has been formed to look after the children. Teachers will also tell children about the Kovid-19 protocol.

Budget?

School has to be run in two shifts and there is daily sanitization, but no separate fund has been received for this. Apart from school funds, help has also been taken from some NGOs for sanitization and other arrangements.

Lunchbox?

Children do not have to bring tiffin during the three-hour class nor will there be any food and drinks outside the school. Children are not allowed to bring tiffin on the WhatsApp group. In order to avoid handing out of carts outside the school, it has been requested to provide duty of policemen by giving information in Vikasnagar police station.

4- Government Inter College Nishatganj, Principal- Kamlesh Kumari

Course?

50% of parents have received consent. There are some students who have not joined the online class. They will have to teach the entire course from the beginning. Will run 30 minute class of 6 subjects in 9th-10th. Five 35-minute classes of classes 11 and 12 will run, so that children can read all subjects.

clean?

There is a shortage of manpower for cleanliness. Labor was put in cleanliness. Some teachers also helped. Labor has been installed for toilets.

Lunchbox?

Many parents are not yet sending children. Preparing them for this is a big challenge. Arrangements are made to rescue Corona to instill confidence in the parents. Some were objected to the ban on lunchboxes and were explained.

Covid Duty of Teachers?

Covid duty of teachers will cause some problems in studies. The time table has been made for duty teachers so that they do not have to stay in schools for too long.

5- Aminabad Inter College, Principal-SL Mishra



manpower?

There is a shortage of manpower to make arrangements under the rules. A separate one-hour time has been sought from the teachers. Only the teacher will see all the work.

Crowd at the gate?

During the entry of the children, thermal scanning, checking the oxygen level and writing the details of the children. If it takes more time then the crowd will also increase. To avoid crowding of the gate, separate entry-exit gates have been made for each class. If the number is more then two more gates will be made.

Budget?

Budget was the biggest challenge for the arrangements. School funds are being run. Sanitation and medical rooms have been prepared with this fund.

Have to take care of them

Cleanliness, sanitization

Cleaning and sanitization of all furniture, appliances, stationery, tank, kitchen, toilet, library and lab in the school. Doors and windows have to be kept open. Hand washing facilities and thermal scanning will have to be arranged. Spray school will have to be kept in every school.

Social Distancing

Circles will be built at the gate for social distancing. A Kovid helpdesk will be built at the gate itself, where students’ temperature and oxygen level will be recorded after thermal scanning. A class will accommodate a maximum of 20 students at a distance of six feet. It will be necessary to apply mask.

School vehicle

School vehicles will also be sanitized. Students should not be allowed to enter their private vehicles. If possible, the guardians came to pick them up and leave.

Nodal officer

A nodal officer will be appointed for every 20 students to follow the guidelines. Students should be told that after going home they have to sanitize themselves keeping their belongings separate. Then the clothes have to be soaked in washing powder and sit only after taking bath.

Health

Parents should not send them to school for children who have a cold, cold, respiratory problems, heart problems.

Many private schools will open, only class 10th and 12th will run

Many of the city’s genie schools will also open from Monday. Mostly classes of 10th and 12th will be conducted. At the same time, several schools including GD Goenka, Pioneer Montessori, Awadh Collegiate, Loyla International, Spring Dale and Varadan International are set to start classes from November.

City Montessori School

There will be 17 branches for 10th and 12th. 30% parental consent is received. Build circles for social distancing. Only 10 to 15 children will sit in a class.



St. Joseph’s School

Two branches are opening for 10th and 12th. 50% parental consent is received. Two sanitization tunnels have been made. Only one student will sit on one seat with the rest of the arrangement.

Christ Church

Classes 10 to 12 will be held. The corridor has a sanitization ton, arrangement of sanitizer outside every classroom and a seating arrangement by name.

Seth MR Jaipuria School, Gomtinagar

Classes of 10th and 12th will be conducted. 10% of parents have given consent. Visitors will not get an entry from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. Online classes will run from 12 to 2 in the afternoon.

These schools will also open: Rani Laxmi Bai School, Lucknow Public School, SKD, Lucknow Public College and Cathedral School.