Highlights: The state government gave this suggestion due to Corona crisis

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara gave information

Parents are not in favor of opening school in the state

Central government gave states the right to open schools under unlock-5

Education Department is constantly brainstorming to open schools

Jaipur

The state government has been brainstorming to open schools continuously since Unlock-5 (unlock rajasthan). Guidelines are being prepared by the Education Department to open schools in the state. But there is still confusion about opening of schools in the state. The latest update is that it is not possible to open schools in the state even after October 31. Yes, in view of the danger of corona, now the Gehlot cabinet met on Tuesday evening, in which it was suggested that the schools should be opened only after 31 November in Rajasthan, although now the committee will decide about it.

School reopening from September to November

Let us tell you that the school was being talked about to open by 21 September. After this, the announcement was made in Unlock-5 by the Central Government to open schools. Hence, by October 15, the state government had expressed the possibility of opening the school. But after feedback from parents, it was decided to keep the school colleges closed till 31 October. It is now being suggested to open schools by 31 November.

Parent not in favor of sending to school

According to the information received, the Department of Education is engaged in preparing the guidelines where to open the school. According to the feedback received, the parents are not in favor of sending children to school in the midst of Corona crisis. Here, Education Minister Govind Singh Dota’sram is expecting a zero session this time due to the school being closed for a long time. He says that children up to 9th can be promoted without exams, but how to upgrade the children of 10th and 12th is a big challenge.

Corona public movement also until 30 November

Let us tell you that where the Gehlot cabinet has suggested to open schools after November 30. At the same time, the state government is also going to increase the people’s movement related to corona awareness to make people aware. Now Corona awareness campaign will run in the state till 30 November.