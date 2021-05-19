Private schools decided not to increase tuition fees for the next academic year, out of consideration for the families of students affected by the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, and to limit the transfer of students from their schools to other schools with less fees, after receiving requests from students’ families not to increase tuition fees, given their difficult economic conditions, and to reduce Their salaries, and their delay in paying the installments of fees for the current year, due to being affected by the Corona pandemic.

Parents of Emirates Today students were informed that they had received text messages from private schools stating that they would not raise tuition fees for the next academic year, and that they had to reserve seats for their children before the end of this month.

The schools attributed the failure to raise the fees to the claims they received from students’ families regarding their damage from the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, and the reduction of their salaries, and some of them searched for schools with less fees.

Administrators and officials in the registration department in private schools confirmed to “Emirates Today”, Mona Serhal, Latifa Shukry, Shady Judeh, and Raed Abu Al-Fadl, that their schools will not increase the tuition fees for the next academic year, in response to the students ’families’ requests and their continued impact from the repercussions of the Corona pandemic.

They stated that their school fees are medium and low, and that schools were expected to increase tuition fees for the next academic year, but the continuing repercussions of the Corona pandemic prompted them to postpone this decision. They explained that their schools detected a large number of students ’families delaying the renewal of the monthly fee installments, despite the provision of discounts on fees for the affected families, which prompted their school administrations to decide not to raise fees for the next academic year, noting that the decision comes in consideration of the economic and social situation of the students’s families. And to ensure that their children remain in school for the next academic year.

They added that the more students’ families are still affected by the Corona pandemic, the more they search for ways to save money, and since education is still remote, and it is not certain that, next school year, it will shift to formal education in the classroom completely or the continuation of the hybrid education system, it is natural that Find the schools that charge the least amount of fees.

They explained that they informed students ‘families of the decision of their schools not to raise fees, and sent messages to them through mothers’ groups, which helped restore students ‘families’ confidence in schools, and re-book seats for their children. They emphasized that the tuition fees start from 9,000 dirhams for the first grade of primary school and end to 22,000 dirhams for high school, and that their fees are considered medium and low.

The relatives of students, Salama Awad, Tamer Suhail, Fawzi Zakaria and Maher Abu Rahma, confirmed that the schools in which their children study not to increase the fees led to their psychological and financial stability, and their retreat from moving their children to other schools with less fees, noting that they are still affected by the repercussions of the pandemic. Corona ».

They added that they had received text messages from schools urging them to re-enroll their children in their classes for the next academic year, with tuition fees for the current year, indicating that the decision is appropriate and takes into account their circumstances and leads to students remaining in their schools and their psychological and educational stability.

