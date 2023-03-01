Schools | Razmyar: An extension of time will be taken for the reform of emphasis teaching – Helsinki’s councilors are discussing the situation in the schools

The meeting of the city council started with a question hour about inequality in schools.

Helsinki schools regional inequality has been on the back burner lately. The topic has been widely discussed, for example emphasized teaching, The distribution of S2 pupils mixed of schools’ student enrollment areas through.

Wednesday’s meeting of the city council started with the politicians’ question hour.

Politicians have been allowed to ask questions in advance regarding inequality in schools and what measures are used to prevent inequality.

The questions chosen for the question session concerned, among other things, how children with immigrant backgrounds are offered better opportunities to learn Finnish even before school starts, whether the school district boundaries are going to be changed and what kind of additional school funding the mayor Juhana Vartiainen (cook) plans for next year’s budget.

Read more: Helsinki wants to intervene in school shopping – This is how the decision-makers comment on the matter

The most concrete answers to the questions could be given by the deputy mayor of the field of education and training Nasima Razmyar (sd).

“An extra time has been taken for the preparation of the reform of emphasis teaching”, Razmyar reassured the councilors, who are also in the public eye expressed their concerns for example, about the future of music classes.

Originally, the reform proposal was supposed to be discussed next week at the meeting of the Finnish-speaking section of the education and training industry.

According to Razmyar, the topic will be returned to later in the spring.

According to Razmyar, the examination of the pupil enrollment areas is not in the civil service preparation, but he did not stop trying this option either. Considering the local school principle, Razmyar added.

Mayor In Vartiainen’s opinion, S2 education needs to be looked at critically in Helsinki and nationally.

“We have to think about whether the S2 education should be changed if it works in a harmful way,” Vartiainen said.

The guard also called for nationwide measures. According to Vartiainen, the state does not sufficiently support Helsinki, which has the problems of a big city.

When Veronika Honkasalo (left) pointed out that the government has increased money and also equality funding that benefits Helsinki, Vartiainen softened his words.

“Let’s not blame each other, let’s try to solve this both in the parliament and here in the council,” Vartiainen said.

He also promised to do his best to promote needs-based funding to be distributed to schools in Helsinki, which aims to equalize the differences between schools.

“It’s great that there is a will for needs-based financing. I expect the same enthusiasm in next autumn’s budget negotiations”, stated Shawn Huff (green).

Renew the measures were not exactly presented to the council. Nor were any options clearly ruled out.

The mayors of other industries were also present, who spoke about their own sector’s measures to prevent regional segregation.

Numerous councilors presented follow-up questions and views on what should be done about the segregation of schools. Not all proposals addressed the schools themselves.

“It doesn’t seem fair that schools and children are at the center of things related to urban planning and land use,” stated Sini Korpinen (cook).

Korpinen’s party mate Otto Meri proposed a solution, for example, to reduce the number of Heka, i.e. the city’s own affordable rental apartments.

“Heka’s policy and planning must be changed so that rental apartments are reduced and converted into owner-occupied apartments,” suggested Meri.

Many councilors were left without a chance to speak when the question hour ended after lasting an hour, as the name suggests.