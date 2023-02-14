Schools | “Puukkohippaa” – There is a primary school in Helsinki where 95 percent of the employees have faced violence or threats

A recent survey reveals: More than half of those working in the education and training industry in Helsinki said that they had experienced situations of violence or threats.

Helsinki in the city, more than half of those working in the field of education and training (Kasko) have experienced violence or the threat of it at work in the last 12 months. The figure gives direction to the violence faced by teachers or the threat of it in Helsinki schools.

This can be seen from the results of the most recent Kunta10 survey conducted last fall. The survey material is not publicly available, but HS has been able to see some of the results.

The survey was answered by more than 7,200 people working in the field of education and training. The respondents were staff from various educational institutions, for example teachers, and early childhood education workers.

A small percentage of the respondents are people working in administrative positions at Kasko.

Number of those who have experienced violence or the threat of it has risen from the previous survey conducted in 2020.

At that time, a good 47 percent of the respondents said that they had experienced situations of violence or threats from customers. Around 15 percent of the respondents had experienced such situations on a daily basis.

Kunta10 is a survey conducted every two years, which is targeted at employees employed in 11 different cities. This article discusses only the results of Helsinki.

In the year 52.3 percent of the 2,022 respondents said in the survey that they had been the target of violence from customers or had been threatened with violence. In the survey, customers mean children, young people or their families.

In the survey carried out in the fall of 2022, people were asked to evaluate the violence encountered at work during the past 12 months.

Violence could be, for example, throwing things, which was experienced by almost 42 percent of the respondents. 31.4 percent of the respondents had experienced hitting and kicking.

1.2 percent of the respondents had been threatened with a weapon, i.e. a bladed weapon, a firearm or a ruler.

31.4 percent of the respondents had experienced mental violence. 1.3 percent had experienced sexual harassment.

Based on the results of the survey, the violence or the threat of violence faced by employees of the early childhood education and training industry in Helsinki can be considered a fairly common phenomenon, if you compare it to, for example, a survey aimed at nurses over their entire working career.

According to a survey conducted, 69 percent of nurses have experienced physical violence or the threat of it during their working career.

On the other hand, 23 percent of the members of Akava, the labor market organization for the highly educated, have experienced violence or the threat of it at work.

“Unfortunately the students’ nausea can be seen in schools”, says the director of basic education of the city of Helsinki Outi Salo.

According to Salo, the percentages of violent and threatening situations have been slightly increasing for a long time.

According to Salo, it is usually individual students who cause most of the situations.

On Tuesday, HS told about the violence experienced by teachers at work. Working as the head of student welfare in the city of Helsinki Vesa Nevalainen told in an interview that the city is aware of some violent situations every week.

However, Nevalainen’s information was based on an official announcement from the school.

The survey results would indicate that teachers face violence or the threat of it more and more often.

A survey there were also school-specific differences in the results.

At one elementary school, 95.7 percent of the respondents said that they had been the target of violence or threats. In another school, the figure was only 30 percent.

However, there were numerous Helsinki schools in the survey where more than 70 percent of the respondents had encountered violence or the threat of it.

Whereas in all schools no threat with a weapon had been experienced at all, in one school it had been experienced by 8.6 percent of the respondents.

According to Salo, similarities can be seen between the Kunta10 results and reports made directly from schools in terms of where violence and threatening situations occur the most in schools.

The aim is to solve the problems on the spot in the schools where the readings are the worst.

“For example, we go through the operating culture and the school environment. We are thinking about how to anticipate situations and we are also organizing training for the staff,” says Salo.

Violent situations are so commonplace that they are discussed among the staff already through black humor, says a teacher working in a primary school in Helsinki.

“It’s a means of survival. In the teacher’s room, it is said that it was another stabbing incident when they had to chase a student who got stabbed in the technical work class,” the teacher describes.

The teacher himself has experienced such a situation in the middle of a lesson in a school class.

The teacher does not speak about the violence he experienced by his own name, because he wants to protect the privacy of the students and employees of his school.

Violence according to the teacher, targets other students much more often than teachers. Violence against teachers is often connected to situations where the teacher has to intervene.

“The most typical situation is in a special class, where, for example, a child with a psychiatric diagnosis gets stressed and it vents on a classmate,” the teacher describes.

According to the teacher, some of the cases are explained by cases where, for example, children on the autism spectrum get anxious in the school environment.

According to the teacher, another group that stands out among students who cause risky situations are children and young people who idealize a criminal lifestyle, for whom violence is an exercise of power.

With the teacher has slightly less than 20 years of work experience. According to him, the number of violent situations has increased considerably during his working career.

“Previously, it was usually about individual cases that could be solved. Today, there are more children who regularly cause various threatening situations.”

According to the teacher, the children in question do not receive enough help from mental health services or social services.

The staff is indeed interested in the trainings, but due to the lack of substitutes, it is difficult to participate in them, says the teacher.

In addition to substitutes, the school would also need more adults. According to the teacher, the fastest way to make schools a safer environment for both adults and children would be additional resources for the staff.