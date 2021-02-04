Bertrand Gaufryau

Headmaster

The school is more than ever at the crossroads of the Republic. It has become in a way a Court of Miracles, not in the sense of the Ancien Régime as a zone of lawlessness, but rather as the only place of social life from which one expects miracles to occur.

Protocol after protocol, reinforcement after reinforcement, adaptation after adaptation, the teaching teams – teachers, education and administrative staff, school leaders – we would have become real contortionists! But until when ? One day, qualified as “lazy people of the Republic”, another as “everyday heroes”! One day, a few extra hours or a computer equipment bonus of 150 euros …

As if the hundreds of billions of euros distributed to large companies, whose dividends paid to shareholders have exploded, melted like snow in the sun to become crumbs when it comes to school and high schools. Fewer means, including in agricultural education, considered by the Minister of Agriculture as a “jewel” of our education system … But the means are only those that we want to attribute to what constitutes a sector key to building a strong society tomorrow, a place of investment for the future. For almost twelve months now, the pedagogical and educational teams have given a lot of themselves, without counting. “Whatever the cost”, we have also – I include myself in this collective – tested! Everyone played the game, beyond reason. Families expressed it by paying homage to the hundreds of thousands of “little hands” of the Republic who are passers-by of knowledge, transmitters of meaning, so that these millions of young people become upright citizens. For a year now, schools have been receptacles for weaknesses, fears, and legitimate questions for young people and parents.

The only place of social life for young people, the school is moving forward “masked”. Compelling health reasons require it. But we have to deal with young people from whom part of their adolescence is “stolen”. To all these weaknesses are added fatigue, lassitude, gloom, the family climate which comes to parasitize what school should be in its essence. Dull anger! Under the dedication of each of its agents, the recognition of the nation also passes, not by a pale Grenelle of education, but by the expression of a real school of confidence, not a school of pirouettes, not a school as a stepping stone for a society that is more archipelagic every day and the only oasis of a liberal model at the time of the return to a semblance of state capitalism.

Each euro spent on school will not be paid out in the form of a dividend to imaginary shareholders, but invested to build the living together of tomorrow, invested in intelligence rather than in the financial bubble which results in growth without precedent of precariousness and inequalities. The school really deserves to become the treasure of the Republic again.