School administrations in Sharjah have taken innovative measures, in preparation for the start of the second semester, which included the use of new technologies in classrooms, most notably “smart screens”, in addition to routine maintenance work, and stressing students’ commitment to wearing school uniforms.

The principal of Al-Noor International Private School, Wafaa Ayush, said that the school has concluded its preparations to receive the new semester, by updating and reviewing the operating system of the devices and providing the classrooms with smart screens instead of the traditional ones, similar to the screens of huge computers, to perform the tasks of the blackboard via touch screen technology for the first time. times this chapter.

She emphasized the development of devices that serve the process of teaching and learning, to ensure their proper functioning, as well as the maintenance of devices within scientific laboratories, and ensuring that materials are fully available.

The school also sent the schedule and instructions to parents and students to remind them of the instructions related to departure, buses and the morning queue, and organized training courses for teachers on the use of the newly installed devices.

She added that the school was keen to communicate during the vacation period with the students and their families and to organize competitions for them to enhance the spirit of positive communication with them.

The educational expert and director of the National Charity School in Ajman, Dr. Maher Hattab, said that the school administration has completed its preparations for the second semester, including preparing educational plans, sterilizing school classrooms, facilities and laboratories, school buses, and providing facilities with detergents.

He added that the administration has reviewed maintenance contracts and has taken the necessary measures to ensure the readiness of facilities and resources in the school. She also informed the students’ families of the controls and supplies that must be taken into account at the beginning of the semester, and urged them to provide them and follow up on their children’s commitment to them. The school administration has prepared a set of training programs for the school’s staff, and laid down the necessary plans to implement various student activities that increase students’ interaction and their educational and creative participation.

The director of the American Torch School, Amjad Jabr, stated that “the school administration has prepared to receive the second semester with periodic maintenance work, which includes the school building and ensuring the availability of the necessary means and equipment to facilitate the reception of students,” adding that “the school administration has also carried out maintenance of computers, projectors and the internal Internet.” . It also updated the program that allows students and parents to communicate with the school and teachers, pointing out that the school’s security and safety team ensured the readiness of the school building and the safety of the equipment used in it by students and staff.

He emphasized informing students, their families and school staff of any developments in the procedures followed.

He added that the school instructed everyone to abide by the applicable regulations, including regular attendance at the agreed time for the start of school hours, which is confirmed in the start-of-school bulletin at the beginning of each semester, commitment to wearing school uniforms, a balanced and healthy diet, bringing tablets to use during the school day, and activating The role of electronic platforms used in teaching and learning.

He said that the school uses modern buses equipped with everything necessary to ensure a safe journey for students during the back and forth trips, and this includes periodic cleaning and sterilization work and escorting the bus, with internal and external surveillance cameras and a direct line of communication with the transportation official.

smart board

The smart board offers a set of advantages for students, the most important of which is the improvement of the education process to keep pace with the requirements of the times and the students’ need to employ technology. Transforming the education process from a difficult and arduous process to an interesting and exciting one that attracts the student and draws his interest. In addition to the ease of returning to previous points thanks to its auto-save feature.