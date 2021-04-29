The Infant and Primary schools are preparing, against the clock, for the return to full presence of the students, who until now had to spend one day a week at home. The return to the full presence of Kindergarten students, from 3 to 6 years old, which begins today, does not initially contemplate too many adjustments. These schoolchildren are already studying in bubble groups, and neither use masks nor maintain a safe distance. Thus, the minors are all incorporated into class today without any other measures than those already in force in the centers.

The incorporation of all primary school students for the five school days of the week is set for next Thursday, and in that case it does require a significant organizational effort on the part of the principals, who complain that they have not had time to do the necessary adjustments. Management teams, who no longer have to maintain the five-foot distance between desks set until now, can divide groups, use alternative spaces to classrooms, such as gyms and libraries, modify class schedules and reassign functions to teachers, including the extra thousand hired by Covid.