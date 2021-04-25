Schools Population Union for the first time involved in school taxis, funds will be allocated to the promotion of sexual rights

Half of the money from the day job collection is directed to the sexual education and counseling of young Finns, and half to the strengthening of the sexual rights of vulnerable people in developing countries.

Population Union for the first time, to implement a day job collection for schools, ie a taxi, in the next school year. The funds of the charity fundraiser are allocated to the promotion of sexual rights in Finland and in developing countries.

“With the collection, we want to strengthen awareness of each person’s rights to their own body and sexuality. Sexual rights are also human rights, ”says Väestöliitto’s fundraising expert Mervi Saikkonen says.

The Population Union is striving to diversify its funding. According to Saikkonen, daytime work collection in schools is a natural way to do this, because young people and services for young people are otherwise a key part of the Population Association’s activities.

Taxi the idea is that students do some work during the day, for example at home, with an acquaintance or relative, or in a company. The party to whom the work has been done pays the amount agreed at the school for the subject of the day job collection. The work can be, for example, raking leaves, childcare or shelving products in a store.

Schools are free to choose their own collection point. Traditional destinations have included Unicef ​​and the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare, for example.

Half The population union’s taxi resources will be allocated to Finland and half to developing countries.

In developing countries, the collection pot is used for development cooperation projects that promote the realization of the sexual rights of vulnerable people. For example, projects aim to improve the situation of people with disabilities and women in Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Nepal.

Population Union development cooperation expert Laura Lipsasen according to, sex and the right to decide one’s own sexuality are still a huge taboo, especially for people with disabilities.

“Our development cooperation projects aim to strengthen people’s knowledge of their own sexual rights through various campaigns and trainings, as well as to change harmful social attitudes related to disability,” says Lipsanen.

In Finland fundraising supports sexual education and counseling for young people. For example, the Population Union provides young people with anonymous online and telephone services where young people can ask them questions about sex or sexuality.

“Too many young people imagine that they are alone with sexual insecurities or problems, even though it is usually just normal,” an expert on young people’s sexual well-being Maria Nikunlaakso says.

According to Nikunlaakso, there is still room for improvement in sex education in Finland.

“In Finland, it is very specific for teachers and nurses at what level sex education is at school and how much is even talked about. We hope that we can help to even out these differences, ”says Nikunlaakso.

In addition to raising charitable funds, the aim of the Population Union is to increase the awareness of children and young people about sexual rights and sexuality. The Population Union offers free study materials as a supplement to the day job collection, which can be reviewed together in schools.

Registration The Population Union’s day job collection is already underway.

“We warmly hope that as many schools as possible will get excited about this important topic”; Saikkonen says.