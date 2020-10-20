Highlights: Schools open after 7 months in Uttar Pradesh, very few students arrive

Less than 9% school attendance in the state

10-20% students reach school in Noida and Ghaziabad

Lucknow / Noida

School had changed a lot in seven months. The part of the school where they used to gather and discuss chemistry notes was no longer the same. They were all sitting so far away that they could not even talk to their friends in whispering class while hiding from the teachers. All had masks on their mouths, talking which had to be put on the mouth.

The guard uncle’s dress, which was always sitting on a corner of the school, was also changed. He now appears in a white PPE kit and stops him at the gate and checks his temperature. After 7 months, the school for students is no longer the school they left it to in March. Now it has become like a hospital and its smell is like any hospital.

Schools open after 7 months

Actually, schools from 9 to 12 in Uttar Pradesh opened after a long gap of 7 months from Monday. All schools were closed in enforced lockdown due to the Corona epidemic. Meanwhile, students continued their studies through online classes. As per the guidelines of the state government, students returned to schools after 7 months on Monday, but there is no longer the former. Mostly, only government schools opened. Almost all private schools remained closed. No CBSE schools opened in Noida and Ghaziabad.

Students will go to school at the will of parents

According to the government guidelines, the decision of the students to attend school is entirely in the hands of their parents. The effect of this was that the attendance of students in schools of the state on Monday was extremely low. People are still scared of their children. Many parents refused to send their children to school for fear of a Corona infection. It has also affected the attendance of schools.

Less than 9 percent attendance

In the first day of the opening of schools in UP, less than 9 percent of the children enrolled in class 9th to 12th reached the school. There are about 1 crore students in the state in 9th-12th, but only 8.5 lakh of them were present in schools on Monday. Noida and Ghaziabad still had high student attendance. The average figure here was between 10 and 20 percent. The students were seated far and wide in the school. Also, all the precaution were followed in view of Corona.

DM Suhas LY in Noida organized a webinar in this regard last week and gave clear guidelines. He asked all schools to follow safety protocols. DM had said that we have told the schools about all the protocols but still their parents will have the final decision to send the students to school.