Yesterday, Sharjah and Ajman schools opened their doors to receive students with the start of the third semester of the current academic year 2022/2023, as they witnessed medium turnout rates, especially with the approaching holiday of Eid Al-Fitr at the end of this week.

This comes as schools were keen to provide special educational programs during the remaining three days of Ramadan, with the aim of strengthening students’ skills and preparing them for the third-semester curricula, especially after their return from a relatively long vacation. Most schools were also keen to distribute books to students during the first day.

The principal of Al-Noor International School, Dr. Wafaa Ayush, said that the first day of the third semester began at nine thirty in the morning until one thirty in the afternoon for students, while the working hours for teachers extended from nine until two in the afternoon, explaining that the attendance rate was not high, especially since the semester began at the end of The month of Ramadan and three days before the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

She added to “Emirates Today” that, due to the lack of attendance, the school decided to provide a special educational program during the remaining three days of Ramadan to prepare students for the third semester, so that it helps them adapt and strengthen their skills again after returning from a relatively long vacation, to prepare them for the curricula after the semester. Back from holiday vacation.

Ibrahim Baraka, director of Al Shula Private School in Sharjah, said that the first day of the third semester witnessed a moderate attendance by students, especially with the approaching end of Ramadan and the advent of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, pointing out that the first school day witnessed the distribution of books to the students who attended.

He added that the school decided to reduce working hours during the remaining days of the month of Ramadan so that the school day ends at 1:30 in the afternoon, taking into account the fasting conditions for students and educational staff, stressing that the first day witnessed the start of explaining the courses for the third semester directly.

For his part, the director of Manarat Al Sharjah Private School, Tariq Sheikh Ismail, said that, taking into account the circumstances of the holy month, it was decided to reduce school hours so that it starts from 8:15 in the morning until 1:30 in the afternoon during the remaining three days of Ramadan, indicating that the school administration has also approved bus schedules. The school trip will be an hour later than usual in the outgoing trip, provided that the school leaves at 1:30 in the afternoon.

Ismail added that the books for the third semester have been received from the ministry, as they have already begun to be distributed to students, and the courses have also started directly, pointing out that the results of the second semester have not been issued yet, but they are expected to be issued soon, provided that the students’ families are notified of them.

The principal of Al-Nuaimiya Private School, Rasha Mahmoud, said that the school administration took a decision to reduce the working time according to the instructions of the Ministry of Education, and accordingly it was decided to reduce the class time to take into account the quality and well-being of the students, in addition to a delay in the school day, so that the first class begins at 9 am and ends Today 1.30 pm.

She added that with regard to attendance, it was decided to provide a special program for students to review previous skills with them and prepare for the third semester curricula, while books began to be distributed to students who attended on the first day.