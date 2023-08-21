Private schools have intensified their advertisements on the streets and on social media platforms, with the approaching start of the new academic year, announcing discounts ranging from 10% to 30% on tuition fees for various levels of study (not including transportation, uniforms, and textbooks).

The advertisements received interaction from students’ families through the schools’ social media platforms, as many asked about the location of the announced schools, their educational curricula, and the educational and recreational services they provide, in addition to their evaluation among other schools.

School administrations said that their announcement of discounts at the beginning of the school year aims to attract students due to the presence of vacant classes and seats, after expanding their buildings.

She pointed out that the discounts on tuition fees are limited, and they end as soon as the advertisements are removed from the streets and social media, adding that “once the number of students is complete, the discounts will stop.”

She explained that the discounts include students at all levels of study, provided that the student pays 30% of the tuition fees and pays the rest in four installments.

And she added that the discounts do not include school bus fees, uniform fees, and books, as they are “separate additional services, run by companies contracting with schools.”

The parents of the students, Wael Obaid, Hani Selim, Hana Abbas, and Rawayat Khalidi, indicated that the discounts help the students’ families to enroll their children in schools without fears of payment dates.

Some of the students’ families said that they were waiting for the private schools to announce discounts in tuition fees, to take advantage of them to reduce the financial burdens that accompany them throughout the academic year.

They added that the category that benefits the most from tuition fee discounts are those who have three or more children in private schools, as they receive a 15 thousand dirhams discount in the event that the value of the fees – for three children – exceeds 50 thousand dirhams annually, as their tuition fees decrease to 35 thousand dirhams. .

They explained that they follow the discounts of private schools to know their curricula, and to ensure the quality of their education before enrolling their children in them, pointing out that enrollment in schools is conditional on the quality of education.