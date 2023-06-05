Private schools in the Northern Emirates applied three styles of exams at the end of the school year to measure students’ skills in the school curricula. The patterns included, firstly, conducting exams electronically using smart devices, secondly, optional questions, and thirdly, adopting the traditional method of conducting the exam on paper.

And the school administrations confirmed that «the exam paper will include all the prescribed curricula in the third semester».

She explained that “conducting the three patterns in the end-of-the-school exams for all academic levels, its aim is to mix the systems: electronic, elective, and traditional, to give students the opportunity to answer questions without confusion, especially since all students applied the three criteria during the Corona pandemic and beyond, and they have sufficient experience to deal with Test paper”.

And she confirmed the adoption of the mixed exam system in the electronic exam, so that the student brings his smart device (tablet or laptop), and enters through the link sent by the administration through the electronic system of his semester, after entering his school mail and password, to conduct the exam electronically inside the classroom, in the presence of Observers from the Examinations Committee, and supervisors from the Technology Department (with the aim of solving any problems that students may encounter while performing the exam). She indicated that the exam includes choosing the answer from three options, and writing short answers to questions that measure students’ skills in the curricula. She stated that the exam duration is two hours, and the electronic system closes automatically as soon as the exam time ends.

In the event that any student encounters a technical problem with his device, or a glitch in the Internet, he will extend the exam time for him based on the lost time.

She explained that the second criterion constitutes the optional questions, as the exam paper includes 40 optional questions, each with three different answers, from which the student must choose the correct answer. She confirmed that each student would be given two blank sheets of paper to answer the questions independently before choosing the correct answer on the exam paper for questions in scientific subjects, including mathematics, chemistry, physics and biology, with the aim of helping him think about the question and answer it in an external paper before choosing the correct answer.

She added that the third criterion includes the traditional exam paper system, as the exam consists of five papers and comprehensive questions from the curriculum of the third semester, provided that the student answers each question the typical answer that he studied, taking into account that some of the questions in the exam paper came to measure students’ skills. In scientific subjects, through their answers to scientific terms accurately. She indicated that the examination paper was divided into two parts: questions from the curriculum, and questions to measure students’ skills, their concentration, and their understanding of the curriculum, teachers’ explanations in the classroom, worksheets that are sent, and external information that they learned from electronic and smart websites.

And she added that no student will be allowed to leave the classroom before the end of the first hour of the exam time, in addition to that he will not be allowed to copy the exam paper or write the questions on an external paper, in order to avoid students’ confusion after the exam.

Students will also be allowed to hand in the exam paper after making sure to review and answer the questions, without forgetting any question or forgetting to write the student’s name and class number.