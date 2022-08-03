Schools | OAJ demands: No reforms to the school system next year, the number of early childhood education teachers should be increased

According to OAJ, the shortage of early childhood education teachers should be solved by increasing the starting places for early childhood education teacher studies.

Education The trade union OAJ demands that no new major reforms be made to the school system next year.

Teachers need peace of mind, said the chairman of OAJ Katarina Murto at a press conference on Wednesday. Murto said he hoped that teachers would be allowed to focus on teaching and children and young people on learning.

“Focusing on the basics. That’s what I strongly hope for when schools start,” Murto said.

In elementary schools and high schools, school work starts almost all over the country next week.

In recent years, for example, compulsory education, matriculation exams, curricula, vocational training and university selection criteria have been reformed. In addition, for example, the coronavirus pandemic and, on the one hand, the labor shortage in early childhood education have had an impact.

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has also been reflected in the Finnish school system. Last spring, only about 2,000 refugees from Ukraine participated in education in Finland, but the number is expected to grow.

OAJ on Wednesday sent his greetings to the country’s government, which is preparing to negotiate next year’s budget at the turn of August and September.

In the organization’s opinion, the shortage of early childhood education teachers should be solved by increasing the starting places for early childhood education teacher studies.

“The amount of training for early childhood education is by no means sufficient,” Murto said.

According to OAJ, the number of starting positions for early childhood education teachers should be increased to 1,400 positions annually until at least 2030. According to OAJ’s invoices, adding starting places next year would cost 2.3 million euros.

It is written into the Early Childhood Education Act that by 2030, two-thirds of the personnel in kindergartens must be early childhood education teachers or social workers. At least half of them must be early childhood education teachers.

Minister of Science and Culture Petri Honkonen (central) however stated for HS in Aprilthat at the end of the election period “there are no resources for significant additions of starting places”.

In addition, OAJ demands money from the state budget for its long-term goal to establish a teacher register and for a mentoring model where experienced teachers would support newly graduated teachers.

In spring the agreed salary program for the municipal sector also increases the salaries of early childhood education teachers, but according to Murro, it alone is not enough to remedy the labor shortage. However, Murto said that he was satisfied with the salary solution in the municipalities.

Murto proposed that after the autumn wage round, the unions will discuss together the functionality and future of the labor market system. He emphasized that the labor market is now in transition.

“This confusion is not in anyone’s interest in the long run,” said Murto.

“I would consider it important that we, on the wage earner side, start mapping out the direction in which we want to take the system.”

In the private education sector, the negotiations with Sivistysemployers are still in progress. The matter concerns more than 9,000 OAJ members.