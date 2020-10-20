An assassination attempt could hardly be more gruesome. The teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded on the street by an Islamist in a suburb of Paris last Friday. The just 18-year-old murderer also published a photo of the victim and slogans full of hate on Twitter. Not only France is shocked, the horror is global. That is what the perpetrator wanted.

The barbaric attack is a classic fanatic act with a brutal announcement: Anyone who dares, as Paty did in class, to address the Mohammed caricatures, which Muslims worldwide detest as an expression of freedom of expression, must fear for their life.

It is likely that teachers beyond France will now consider carefully whether they are taking a risk similar to that of Paty. Especially since the anger of radicalized Muslims over the cartoons has been going on for 15 years. After the Danish newspaper “Jyllands Posten” published the pictures drawn by Kurt Westergaard with a satirical depiction of the prophet Mohammed in 2005, Islamists committed many acts of violence. Danish embassies went up in flames and young Lebanese people placed suitcase bombs on regional trains in Cologne in revenge for the caricatures being reprinted in German newspapers.

In January 2015, terrorists shot dead editors of the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo” in Paris, which had also published cartoons of Mohammed. A few weeks ago an Islamist, who was also only 18, injured two journalists in Paris who were near the former rooms of “Charlie Hebdo”. And now Samuel Paty died. There can only be one answer to this: the unmistakable solidarity of civil society with the victims and their families. In 2015 the slogan was “Je suis Charlie”, today it is “Je suis Samuel”.

In Paty’s hometown of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, that should have been true before the murder. The teacher was subjected to bullying, particularly on the Internet, after discussing the Mohammed cartoons in class. The father of a Muslim girl from Paty’s school is said to have put him under massive pressure. Unfortunately, it is questionable whether the school management supported Paty. And whether the security authorities recognized what was brewing. Even if the questions are still open, the case is also a lesson for Germany: Schools must not abandon teachers if they are threatened by extremists and angry citizens. The police and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution must be called in early to prevent an escalation. And it should be considered whether schools with their own extremism officers should install an early warning system.