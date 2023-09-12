After it came to light that in several educational establishments at the basic level they were organizing civic events for the commemoration of the Mexico’s independence For this coming Friday, the head of the Petatlán Regional Serviceswhich includes Sinaloa municipality and Guasave, was emphatic in pointing out that all directors and supervisors must comply with the indication that exists at the national level, to suspend all outdoor acts and events to avoid exposing students to the high temperatures that have been recorded. in the state, especially since there have already been cases of fainting among some students.

So teachers will have to manage so that children can learn about this passage in the country’s history in the classrooms, but without running the risk of affecting their health.