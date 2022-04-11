Schools are increasingly making use of employment agencies and self-employed workers to find staff. They gave in 2019 a total of 660 million euros to ‘outsiders’, 320 million more than in 2012. Since the rise corona crisis spending continue.

The share of ‘non-salaried staff’ in primary schools and secondary education doubled from more than 2 percent in 2012 to 4 percent in 2020, according to research by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science. This includes teachers, but also school leaders and support staff.

Schools hire these ‘external’ to fill holes in the grids or prevent primary school children should be sent home.

Shrink regions

In shrinking regions outside the Randstad, schools make use of employment agencies and secondments to build up a ‘flexible layer’ in the workforce. They can get rid of the flexible teachers more easily if the number of students drops really fast.

Teachers who are hired through employment agencies hourly cost almost half more than teachers who are employed by the school. In any case, 21 percent goes to VAT and a margin to the broadcaster or secondment.

The share of ‘external teachers’ will grow sharply from this year, school boards and labor market experts predict, because education is struggling with increasing teacher shortages: 9 percent in secondary education and 16 percent in primary education.

Major contracts

Some school boards in the Randstad are defending themselves against the increasing prices for temporary and secondment teachers by concluding large contracts, as a group, with secondment teachers such as Randstad.

Also read: Attract teachers with a lease car



The The Hague Schools Foundation (a board of 52 primary schools and schools for special education) is struggling with an average of 18 percent unfilled vacancies and for that reason concluded a contract with two seconders in 2020 with more than 20 other school boards in the region of The Hague and Rotterdam. That involved 116 million euros over four years.

Especially in socially vulnerable neighbourhoods, says director Wiely Hendricks, it is difficult to get permanent teachers. In 2019, the foundation spent 2.4 million euros on temporary teachers.

Hendricks regrets that education is dependent on employment agencies. “In a healthy market, temporary work is an excellent temporary solution. But we have a major teacher shortage in this region and broadcasters take advantage of that. Sometimes they offered a good teacher at various school boards – as we were played off against each other. It had a price-increasing effect.”