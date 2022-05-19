The administrations of private schools in the northern emirates withheld the grades of the second semester from some students, due to the delay of their families in the rest of the tuition fees, which caused embarrassment for students, as a result of not obtaining the results of the quarterly exams, due to their families’ passing through financial conditions, and their inability to pay the fees. On time.

He called on the students’ families not to link the grades to the payment of tuition fees, and to link them exclusively to the certificate at the end of the school year, in order to know the level of their children in each academic subject during the school year, explaining that the reason for their delay in paying the fees was through financial hardship, calling on private schools to take into account their circumstances.

Schools attributed the reason for withholding the results to ensuring that they received the tuition fees incurred by the students’ families, stressing that they informed the students’ families by phone of their children’s low grades in the second semester exams in order to raise their level during the third semester, while other schools reported that they asked the families of students who fell behind Pay the fees, pay the second installment in return for their children’s grades in the second semester exams, in order to facilitate the families of students who are going through financial hardship.

Officials in private schools told “Emirates Today”; Mona Serhal, Abeer Bunni, Khaled Al-Shafei, and Othman Balqasem said that private schools have the right to withhold the grades of the second semester from some students, due to the delay of their families in paying the remaining tuition fees for them for the second and third semesters, pointing out that some delay in paying fees until the end of the year Schools hoping to make discounts on fees.

They added that the schools contacted the students’ families by phone, and sent them text messages in order to pay the remaining tuition fees in order to send the grades of the second semester to them by e-mail, in order to determine the level of their children, and work to raise their level during the current third semester.

They pointed out that some of the students’ families responded and paid the remaining fees, while the schools are waiting for the rest of the students’ families to pay the fees in order to send their children’s grades via e-mail, adding that the administration contacted the students’ families by phone, and informed them of the low grades of their children in some subjects, and asked them to focus on Study some subjects in order to raise their academic level. Parents confirmed; Laith Al-Adham, Seif Al-Saadi, Reem Al-Saba’, and Malak Al-Jabri, that withholding their children’s grades in the second semester exams confused them as a result of not knowing the level of their children, noting that linking tuition fees to grades would lead to a lower level of students, if their parents did not know their academic level. They added that they received calls from department supervisors, informing them of the level of their children in some subjects, without disclosing the grades in all subjects or in some basic subjects.

They explained that the schools’ information was not enough during the phone call, and was limited to the need to strengthen students in some subjects in preparation for the final exams, stressing that withholding grades and linking them to fees confuses students’ families during the review period, calling on schools to link fees to the end-of-year certificate, and not to the grades of the quarterly exams, even Students can review their level.



