Nationwide uniform school rules? That sounds unrealistic after the past few months, but CDU boss Laschet is now campaigning for it. Without wanting to involve the federal government.

Düsseldorf – The measures at schools to protect against the corona virus were a controversial topic in Germany from the beginning of the pandemic. At first, different study results were available on how at risk children are. Then the states repeatedly insisted on their cultural sovereignty, so that federal-state summits regularly hung on this topic. And now the number of infections is skyrocketing in the younger age groups. However, there are still no nationwide regulations on school closings, tests and alternating lessons.

In the eyes of CDU boss Armin Laschet, that should change as soon as possible. He wants to achieve nationwide uniform regulations on how the schools in the corona pandemic will continue after the Easter holidays. But first things first: These should be made by the federal states themselves, not the federal government.

“I hope that everything we do in the coming weeks will be carried out as uniformly as possible across the country. This is also possible in school matters, ”said the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister of the German Press Agency. “There can be a consensus of the Standing Conference of Ministers of Education, which we all implement in a binding manner.”

Compulsory tests in schools: CDU-Laschet for it – some federal states have already decided on it

According to Laschet, it has not yet been decided whether the schools will reopen after the Easter break. By the end of the holiday, a nationwide answer must be found so that the schools can prepare. He assumes that “by the end of next week we will have clarity about the start of school and the safe conditions”. In any case, a comprehensive test strategy is needed. “It must be ensured that tests can be carried out twice a week in any school of any type.” From Laschet’s point of view, it is unacceptable for pupils to refuse tests. “There are reports from schools that such cases have occurred frequently. From my point of view, we need mandatory testing. Every child who goes to school needs to be tested. This is the prerequisite for giving safe school lessons. “

The Association of Towns and Municipalities is also calling for a teaching ban for students without a corona test. “If you don’t want to be tested, you shouldn’t be allowed to attend school classes in person after the Easter break,” General Manager Gerd Landsberg told the newspapers Funke media group. “We don’t need discussions now, but concrete measures.” In the past few days, several federal states had already decided to make tests mandatory – for example Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Saxony-Anhalt.

Armin Laschet, Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia © Malte Ossowski / Sven Simon / Imago

School in Corona times: Vaccination offer for teachers turns out to be a mirage

In addition to testing, vaccination is crucial. At first some teachers could be happy when they were moved up in the prioritization list. Now that Astrazeneca – whose vaccine is now officially called “Vaxzervria” – but is usually intended for over 60-year-olds, the Association of Education and Upbringing (VBE) is already warning of problems with the opening strategies of schools. “The emerging perspective that teachers can be offered vaccinations in many places turns out to be a mirage,” said VBE boss Udo Beckmann Editorial network Germany. “Unvaccinated teachers cannot be required to do face-to-face and full risk in high-incidence areas.”

In addition, it is “irresponsible that more and more federal states are announcing that they want to keep schools open regardless of incidence.” Saxony, for example, has announced such a procedure, in return, tests would be expanded and the mask requirement tightened.

Armin Laschet against federal competence: “You can only make decisions for schools locally with those involved”

With all these regulations, Laschet insists that the countries determine their measures. An expert opinion by the Scientific Service of the Bundestag has established that the federal government can make far-reaching regulations on the fight against the corona pandemic for the federal states through infection protection law, which they have to implement precisely. This also applies to school closings. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) brought general changes to the Infection Protection Act into play with “Anne Will”.

At previous Corona summits, Merkel sat at the press conference and justified missing school decisions with the country’s competence. It is “simply not possible that I can assert myself, as if I had a right of veto,” said Merkel in February. Laschet is now taking up this. “You can only make decisions for schools locally with those involved, with parents, with the student representatives, with the teachers’ unions, with the associations. The federal government has no contact person at all, ”he said.

The CDU chief admitted that it would be harmful for the children if the schools were to remain closed. However, there are indications from Great Britain and Germany that children are more affected by the British virus variant than by the original virus. “That leads to a new weighing that takes place in all countries with great seriousness.” His sobering conclusion: “That this school year, like the last one, was not a good year for many children, that is already certain.” (cibo with material from dpa)

List of rubric lists: © Malte Ossowski / SVEN SIMON via www.imago-images.de