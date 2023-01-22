Schools | Italian teachers visited a Finnish school and were amazed: “It’s like coming to church”

Last in recent weeks, the Italian newspapers have been buzzing about Finland in an unprecedented way. The reason is an opinion piece written by a Finnish mother in an Italian newspaper.

In writing Elin Mattsson criticizes Italian schools for not being good for children. According to Mattsson, the schools are restless and noisy, and the teaching methods are old-fashioned. What surprised him the most was that there were no breaks during the school day when the children would have been able to go outside.

The Italians were spoiled, and soon Mattsson’s article was published in almost all Italian newspapers. Some Italians agreed with Mattsson, others disagreed.

But what do italian teachers think about this? Are the claims true?

Italian teachers know how to answer that Simonetta Leonardi and Stefania Speroniwho have been visiting a Finnish school this week.

The women came to Finland from Vantaa’s Kannisto school’s head of international affairs Marita Knevel’s through. He has hosted the visits of about 400 teachers from different countries to Finland. Knevel, on the other hand, has paid a return visit to the Italian school where Leonardi and Speroni teach.

The teaching duo comes from Foligno, a small town in central Italy, Umbria.

Both teach at a school called Instituto Comprensivo Foligno 4. Leonardi teaches primary school children and Speroni teaches English to 11-14 year olds.

Both have long experience in the field. Leonardi has been teaching for 20 years, Speroni for 32. Leonardi is also involved in the Ministry of Education’s project, the aim of which is to improve the education level of teachers.

Both women have read the magazine stories that were born from Mattsson’s writing and know the claims made in them.

Pupils in front of the Italian school Instituto Comprensivo Foligno 4, where Simonetta Leonardi and Stefania Speroni teach. The picture was taken by Meikku Kiiski, a teacher at Kannisto school who visited the school.

Mattsson brought out both in Italian papers and HS in the interviewthat lessons in Italy are very restless.

“During the lessons, there was quite a circus going on at the school. The volume was really loud. Of course, I understand that in Italy more noise is used in general than in Finland, but no child can concentrate in such a commotion,” said Mattsson.

Both Leonardi and Speroni say that Mattsson’s experience with the noise is true.

“Yes, there is a lot of noise in the Italian classes. When I entered the Finnish class, it was like entering a church. It was so quiet there,” says Leonardi.

Stefania Speroni says that the noise also disturbs the teachers, but it is difficult to curb it.

“We are Italians. We are lively and talkative by nature and it shows in class.”

Talking in class is partly related to another problem presented by Mattsson: Children do not have recess at school. In Italy, students sit in school for 5–8 hours almost straight. When there are no breaks, we do our own things in class.

In Italy, during the school day, there is only one break of twenty minutes, when a small snack is eaten. This is not a lunch break, because lunch is only eaten after school at home around one or two.

“I myself only eat a crumb or a cookie during the snack break,” says Speroni.

Both Speroni and Leonardi are of the opinion that there is a real need for breaks.

“Studies have also found that students can concentrate for twenty minutes, and after that the concentration becomes less,” says Leonardi.

Leonardi is getting to know the Finnish school for the third time now and says that he is a great admirer of it. The Italians could learn from him, especially regarding the relationship between teachers and students.

“Here, teachers trust their students in a different way. The students are very independent. I think it will give them confidence to face life’s challenges.”

Kannisto school’s technical work teacher Meikku Kiiski introduces the woodworking class to Italian teachers Stefania Speroni and Simonetta Leonardi. Italian schools do not teach woodwork or crafts at all.

Leonardi also hopes that more art and skill subjects, such as handicrafts and home economics, would be included in the Italian school. In Italy they are not taught in school at all.

Equality in education also gets a boost. In Finland, there are not the same differences between schools as in Italy. According to Leonard, in schools next to each other in Italy, it’s like living in different decades. In one, the digital leap has been completely missed, in the other, everything is modern.

Although in the Finnish school system, many things are better than the Italian one, according to Speron and Leonard, there is one thing where the Finns have something to learn from the Italians.

It’s inclusion. It means teaching children who need special support in regular classes. The goal of inclusion is mutual equality among students so that no one is classified according to characteristics or tendencies.

Both think Italy has succeeded better than Finland in that regard. In Italy, all school children study in a regular school class, regardless of what diagnoses or health problems the children have.

“Autists, people diagnosed with ADHD, people with disabilities, everyone is in the same place. But they have their own assistant in the class,” says Leonardi.

The school arranges an assistant or a special teacher for everyone who has a diagnosis that affects school attendance. Only students suffering from dyslexia, i.e. reading difficulties, do not get their own assistant. However, the teachers think that this is why the student sometimes gets a reading disability diagnosis more easily than any other diagnosis, even though he could have some other learning difficulty or developmental disorder.

“Hiring your own assistant or special education teacher is expensive. There are seven students diagnosed with dyslexia in my class,” says Speroni.

“ “Inclusion is often misused, only as a means of saving money. You should always put the best interest of the child first.”

Italian according to the Ministry of Education, 3.6 percent of all students have a diagnosis that affects school attendance. A similar number is not available for Finland, because here statistics are not made on the basis of diagnoses.

You can get some direction from the statistics, which list students under special support. In 2021, 9.4 percent of students in basic education were covered by special support and 13.5 percent were covered by enhanced support.

Finland’s apparently higher figures can be due to many things. Knevel thinks that one reason may be that more diagnoses are made in Finland.

Although Knevel is a staunch supporter of inclusion, he has some reservations about all students being in the same class.

“Inclusion is often misused, only as a means of saving money. You should always put the best interest of the child first. A small group may be a better place for someone.”

A visit to an Italian school made him think about how important it is that inclusion is implemented correctly.

“To us Finnish teachers, it seemed to some extent that some students were just participating. In Finland, teaching is more goal-oriented and efficient.”

But whether efficiency always makes sense, according to Knevel, it should be considered.

“There are more important values, such as equality, equality, respect for differences, working together, interaction and emotional skills.”

All three teachers agree on one thing. Although inclusion benefits those with learning difficulties, other students benefit the most.

“The most important principle of inclusion is that ordinary children learn to accept differences,” Leonardi sums up.

Italy has received money from the EU to develop the education system. The Instituto Comprensivo Foligno 4 school is receiving 115,000 euros. The photo of the school was taken by Sanna Rautiainen, a special class teacher at Kannisto school.

Italian schoolyards do not have playground equipment. On the other hand, there is no need for them because the students don’t have breaks. The day is interrupted by only one snack break.

Italian major changes are coming to the education system in the next few years. Italy received 17.59 billion in money for the development of education from the EU’s recovery tool.

The purpose of the sum is, among other things, to develop teacher training, speed up the digital transition and renovate buildings. 3.4 billion has been budgeted for increasing the energy efficiency and safety of schools alone.

Even though billions of money are coming in for the development of education, to the chagrin of Leonard and Speron, it is not coming to teachers’ salaries.

Compared to Finnish teachers, Italian teachers’ salaries are low.

“I have a net amount of 1,600 euros per month,” says Leonardi.

Speroni gets a little more because he is a subject teacher.

According to Leonard and Speroni, every Italian school receives a subsidy amount from the money granted by the EU. 115,000 euros are coming to Leonard and Speron’s school. What will be done with the amount in their school is still being discussed.

“We will probably buy computers, furniture and musical instruments for music lessons. In addition, we put money into additional training for teachers.”