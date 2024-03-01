Schools in the Pechora district of Komi were closed for quarantine after cases of meningitis were discovered, the press service of the local administration reported on February 29 on the Telegram channel.

After discovering cases of a generalized form of meningococcal infection and five cases of typed carriage, it was decided to introduce quarantine in all schools in the district from March 1 to 6.

In addition, until March 11, it is prohibited to hold indoor events in cultural, sports and additional education institutions for children. A ban has also been imposed on the travel of organized groups of sports and creative groups to competitions and competitions.

Preschool institutions will continue to operate as usual, taking into account all restrictive measures. Based on the results of monitoring the incidence, a decision on further actions will be made.

It is noted that at the moment all contact persons are under medical supervision and have received specific prophylaxis with an antimicrobial drug. Vaccination of an expanded circle of people who have been in contact with a person with meningitis is being carried out.

The day before, on February 28, a case of meningitis was registered in Pechora. Sanitary anti-epidemic commissions were held in the region.