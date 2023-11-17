Private schools in the Eastern Province postponed the dates for the end of the first semester exams, which were scheduled to take place yesterday, due to the unstable weather and heavy rains, while the Fujairah Police closed internal and main roads as a result of falling rocks and the flow of valleys following the heavy rains that the region witnessed, in order to preserve safety. Road users were reopened as soon as the rainwater was removed.

In detail, school administrations explained that, due to the unstable weather and heavy rains that may pose a threat to the safety of students and the educational and administrative staff, they decided to suspend in-person classes, convert them to “remote,” and postpone the date of the end-of-semester exam scheduled for yesterday, to a date that will be decided later. It will inform students of the new date by sending an email to the students’ parents.

Meanwhile, the relevant authorities from the Eastern Province Police and Fujairah Police broadcast weather warnings and instructions through their official social media channels, and asked the public to adhere to the instructions issued by them, namely to stay away from places where water collects and valley streams, avoid going to the sea, and adhere to the specified speeds in order to preserve their safety.

The Fujairah Municipality confirmed that it was fully prepared and prepared to remove the rain accumulations that the emirate witnessed, as work teams were present from the moment the rain fell to deal with the effects of the weather condition. According to the Director of the Fujairah Municipality, Muhammad Al-Afkham, the municipality is continuously monitoring the weather conditions through the operations room, With emergency teams ready to deal with various emergency situations, complaints and reports around the clock, the work teams are ready to receive any report about water puddles by calling 80036.

On the other hand, the Department of School Transportation Operations in the Northern Emirates at Emirates Transport confirmed to Emirates Today that an emergency plan has been developed in Emirates Transport, which includes procedures and instructions for drivers about driving in all weather conditions, such as driving in rainy weather, sandstorms, and floods. All drivers and transportation and safety supervisors are trained on it, in addition to bus procedures, readiness, and suitability for difficult weather conditions.