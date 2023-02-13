Parents of school administrations demanded the development of studied strategies and mechanisms to be adopted to detect the “head lice” insect in a way that does not embarrass the student in front of his peers, as a result of his infection with the head lice insect, explaining that some schools conduct searches of pupils’ hair inside the classrooms by teachers instead of giving these tasks to the responsible nurse. Which follow scientific methods, in addition to that it preserves the privacy of students.

While a number of school administrations in the eastern region confirmed that they are following a plan to prevent the spread of “head lice” among students, especially those in the first educational stages such as kindergarten and the first and second cycles, and added that students who have been examined and made sure of the presence of head lice are given They are given a two-day sick leave by the nurse after educating them on how to get rid of it and handing them a special “shampoo” to combat lice.

In detail, a nurse working in a government school in the city of Kalba confirmed that head lice are transmitted by contact with the head of a person infected with lice, and monitoring and managing head lice infection is a shared responsibility starting from the parents to the teacher and then the nurse, indicating that the first responsibility lies with the parents concerned with discovering the infection. And treat them immediately after their children are infected to reduce the spread of lice among students in the classroom.

She stated that the measures taken must be followed in the event that the guardian confirms that his son is infected with head lice, which avoid the student as much as possible from getting head lice, represented by the regular and weekly examination of the child’s hair in search of head lice or lice eggs, and ensuring that the student does not bring the student to school if he is infected. head lice only after treatment and disposal, in addition to adopting proper treatment procedures that do not endanger the child’s health and adopting “shampoo” designed to get rid of lice instead of using mixtures that may cause severe inflammation of the child’s scalp, in addition to informing the school if the child is infected with head lice.

Sheikha Mohammed, a social worker working in a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, said that a strategic plan is being followed to prevent the spread of “head lice” among students, especially those in the early educational stages such as kindergarten and the first and second cycles, noting that the class teacher preserves the student’s privacy by sending him To the nurse in charge at the school to make sure that he has head lice and give him a “shampoo” designed to treat and control lice, and give him a two-day sick leave until the infection is completely eliminated.

In addition, the father of a kindergarten student in a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, Omar Muhammad Al-Hammadi, demanded the necessity of adopting methods and mechanisms to detect the head lice insect in a way that preserves the student’s privacy and does not cause him any embarrassment, indicating that the student should not be subjected to embarrassment in front of his peers. And conducting the examination in the room allocated to the nurse, away from the sight of his peers, due to the psychological impact that the child suffers as a result of discovering that he has lice in front of his colleagues.

His opinion was supported by the mother of a first-grade student in a public school in the city of Khor Fakkan, Fatima Saeed, saying that the spread of head lice among students is a recurring problem that cannot be completely eliminated, but more effective methods must be followed than the previous methods, which are represented by giving the student « Shampoo” combats head lice, suggesting a strategy to prevent the spread of head lice among students by educating students’ families on the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and its impact on students directly.

She stressed the need to adopt confidentiality in sending the student to the nurse without informing the students of the reason so that he would not be embarrassed, in addition to not embarrassing the student by examining him in front of his peers by the teacher, as the student is bullied if he is examined in front of his colleagues and given a sick leave for two days because of the presence of lice.

The mother of two students in the kindergarten and fifth grade, Moza Al-Abdouli, stated that the first-cycle students face embarrassing situations as a result of the teacher or nurse collectively searching the students in the class that suffers from the spread of head lice, which embarrasses the students who are given the “shampoo” intended for lice control and prevention. In addition to giving them a two-day sick leave.

Promote health awareness

A social worker working in a private school, Sheikha Muhammad, stated that if a student finds lice, his guardian is contacted to inform him of his son’s infection, and the nurse undertakes the task of promoting health awareness and the need to maintain personal hygiene, in addition to educating him on the proper methods that must be followed to combat lice. Keeping away from methods that affect the child psychologically, such as shaving his entire head or exposing the scalp to unsafe substances.