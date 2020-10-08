The situation at schools in the pandemic remains unsatisfactory. There is a lack of implementation of hygiene regulations and digitization.

Experts and those who need to know are happy and often say that the corona pandemic has made many weaknesses “in society” or “in the system” even more visible, and that it is moving them into the public eye, as if under a magnifying glass. Now, shortly before the autumn break, which in most federal states begins on Monday, in school year 1 a.C., two topics have emerged on which school society in Germany has an increased need to speak.

One topic is hygiene regulations, the other digitization. In both areas the schools are actually at acute risk of being transferred. And that despite the quick rescue money from the federal government for digital pop-up infrastructure like student tablets, teachers’ laptops and service e-mail addresses. The hygiene rules are drawn up by the federal states themselves. They polarize the student body, parents and colleagues.

As well as outside the schoolyards, the faction of the skeptics stands firmly against the faction of the warning and particularly cautious. Some people give each other tips on how to sew the masks – currently only compulsory in Schleswig-Holstein, also in class – for the child as threadbare (“So that your children don’t suffocate!”). At the parents’ evening, the others fundamentally question the planned school trip, regardless of the sophisticated hygiene concept.

It is quite astonishing that – as far as can be seen – everything has gone so well so far. Instead of school closings across the board, only individual classes are being quarantined. After a nationwide survey with the education ministries at the end of September, the ARD came to the result: Brandenburg and North Rhine-Westphalia were the front runners with six and five completely closed schools, respectively, followed by Bavaria with four schools in the snapshot.

The task sheet sent by email alone does not make a digital lesson

All other federal states had a maximum of one or two schools, and many did not have to close completely at all. In Berlin, according to the Senate Department for Education, 74 learning groups are in quarantine, 92 students and 27 teachers have tested positive. The principle of contact follow-up and point closure seems to be working. Just not a second lockdown, that was the goal of the education ministers of the federal states. It works for the time being.

One wonders, however, why. Because in fact the maxim of the groups (“cohorts”), which according to the guidelines of the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs should not mix as much as possible, is in many places wasted in everyday school life. In Berlin, primary school principals and parents say in unison that it will be over in the afternoon at the latest with the cohort command, if each other In the day-care center of the all-day school, the children meet in the schoolyard due to lack of space and staff.

According to research by the dpa news agency, 10 percent of school buildings in North Rhine-Westphalia cannot be properly ventilated. In Berlin, on the other hand, people have been working on a “school building offensive” for years to make ailing windows and school toilets reliably usable again.

Since four years ago a “screening” of the Berlin districts responsible for their school buildings has shown how enormous the need for renovation actually is, the friction loss between the districts (school authorities) and the state level (donors) has been reduced somewhat. But there was never any real steam on the boiler, and in view of the economic difficulties it is already clear that some windows are likely to remain broken for the foreseeable future.

School refurbishment missed for years

Corona thus makes visible what has been going wrong for a long time: the nationwide staff shortage, especially among educators and especially in the all-day sector, and the school renovation that has been sleepy for many years. Now the lack of soap in many school toilets and the afternoon shorts seem not to be as relevant for the spread of the virus as feared. Politicians gambled at risk, and parents and students won.

Because one also hears this again and again from school principals: If the structure of face-to-face teaching breaks down, then we lose especially the weaker pupils who are naturally equipped with fewer resources, specifically: tutoring. Which brings you to the second topic that Corona wrote in large letters on the blackboard in schools: digitization. You just don’t catch up on what you’ve missed in 20 years, you can hear school principals sigh.

In fact, the question is, which of the many loose ends do you pick up first? The instant money for tablets is of course not bad, but is of little use if teachers are not trained. The assignment sheet sent by e-mail is far from being a digital lesson. Service laptops and digital learning platforms are of little use if schools do not have reliable broadband internet.

Or if you leave them in the rough on the subject of data protection and which chat programs are allowed. At a school in Kassel, Hesse, 3,000 laptops were ordered from the fresh corona money and were not picked up because there is no one at the schools who has time to set things up. It is clear that the digital offensive will not work without IT supervisors in full-time positions at schools.

Perhaps, above all, the interim conclusion, which is not meant to be so nagging, remains before the second corona winter: You now pretty much know what to do. Of course, everyone will have to have a little patience. That’s how it is when you sleep late. It takes a while to really wake up.