Dmitry Metelkin, Deputy Director of the Department of Digitalization and Big Data of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation, said that all Russian schools will start using the domestic information and communication platform Spherum by the end of 2021.

According to him, the next major event will be held not on the Zoom platform, but on Spherum. TASS…

Last spring, Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov said that our country would develop a video communication platform similar to the American service Zoom, which would exclude problems associated with the instability of foreign systems from the educational process.

The platform was named “Spherum”, it will work on both PCs and smartphones, and will allow video conferences for up to 100 participants.

In addition, schools and teachers will be able to create communities and chats based on this platform and invite parents and students to them.