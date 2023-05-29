The educational process in Serbian schools in the north of Kosovo and Metohija was temporarily suspended due to the Pristina police, which had previously illegally invaded the territories of settlements where Serbs live. This was announced on May 28 by the head of the education department in the autonomous Serbian region, Ivan Zaporozhets.

“In all schools in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, due to the presence of the police of the unrecognized Kosovo in full military equipment, teachers and students cannot conduct education freely and safely,” Zaporozhets informed, adding that the educational process will be restored only after the safe time for children to learn and after the departure of the police.

The head of the education department stressed that this decision was made after numerous requests and appeals from parents who are worried about the safety of their children, who constantly meet armed representatives of the Pristina police on the way to school and near the entrances and exits of educational institutions.

Earlier in the day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić expressed his fears about the growing serious conflict due to the escalation in Kosovo and Metohija.

At the same time, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic also said that unrest in Kosovo could escalate to the point of armed conflict.

The day before, he said that units of the Serbian army are being deployed near the administrative border with Kosovo.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that in the tense situation between Serbia and Kosovo, the United States and the European Union (EU) only aggravate the confrontation, and do not contribute to a truce.

The Russian Embassy in Serbia, as well as the United States, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom condemned the actions of the authorities of the unrecognized Kosovo, aimed at seizing the buildings of city administrations by Kosovo security forces in Serbian municipalities. The Russian diplomatic mission called on Pristina to stop the unrest, as there are already civilian casualties.

Clashes between the special forces and the Serbs began on the morning of May 26 in northern Kosovo. Law enforcement officers surrounded the administrative buildings in the settlements of Zubin Potok, Zvechan and Leposavich, explaining to the residents that they allegedly help the newly elected mayors to start work. The Serbs came to the defense of the buildings, clashes began.

Tear gas was used against people, and cases of beatings were reported. At least 10 people were injured.

Vučić urged NATO to prevent violence against Serbs in Kosovo. By his decree, he brought the army to combat readiness.

In 2008, the Kosovo Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia. According to the Serbian Constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is an autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The Republic of Kosovo is not recognized by dozens of countries, including Russia.