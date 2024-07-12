In a step towards inclusion and equity in education, the Congress of the State of Morelos approved the implementation of neutral school uniforms. This reform allows that Students of all educational levels freely choose between skirt or pantsregardless of gender.

The initiative arose from proposals presented by deputies Verónica Anrubio Kempis and Edi Margarita Soriano Barrera. Both legislators stressed the importance of recognizing the right of minors to select their school clothes, thus promoting the free development of personality and combating gender stereotypes rooted in society.

During the explanatory statement, it was highlighted that the differentiation of uniforms by gender perpetuates preconceived ideas about the roles and characteristics of men and women. Gender equality, in addition to being a fundamental right, is essential to building sustainable and equitable societies.

The agreement also cited Article 24 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantees all children the right to protection without discrimination. This international legal framework reinforces the obligation of the State and society to ensure an inclusive and prejudice-free educational environment.

The approval of the neutral uniform in Morelos has been received with support from various sectors, who see in this measure a significant advance towards gender equality in education.

Parents, educators and human rights organizations have expressed their support, hoping that this reform will set a precedent for other entities in the country.