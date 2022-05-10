Schools In Helsinki and Espoo, schoolchildren can go on summer holidays according to the original plan, a decision is still pending in Vantaa

The municipal strike ended on Monday. In Vantaa, it is still being considered whether the start of the summer holiday will be postponed due to the strike.

Helsinki the city does not plan to postpone the start of the summer holidays for schoolchildren due to the strike. The week-long municipal strike ended on Monday.

“We are assessing the situation on Tuesday morning. We have a total of 188 school days this year, of which school work was suspended for five days, ”Helsinki’s Director of Basic Education Outi Salo says.

“Every day of school is significant, of course. However, we stated that there is no need to continue the school year, ”he continues.

The spring holiday in Helsinki is therefore according to the original plan, ie on 4 June.

Also In Espoo, it was decided on Tuesday not to extend the semester.

“If we talk about high school students, for example, it is estimated that one to three lessons were lost during the strike, depending on the subject,” Espoo’s Director of Growth and Learning Harri Rinta-aho says.

“We believe we are not yet in a situation where irreparable damage has occurred.”

In Vantaa instead, it has not yet been decided whether the start of the summer holidays will be postponed, Vantaa’s director of basic education Ilkka Kalo says.

“The Education and Learning Management Team will address the issue on 17 May. That’s when the officials evaluate what is being proposed, ”says Kalo.