Private school administrations in the Emirate of Fujairah decided to switch classes today, Friday, from in-person to a “remote” system, due to the unstable weather condition and the continuing heavy rains in different areas of the emirate.

School administrations in Fujairah stated that the decision to change the school system will be temporary, and comes based on considerations for the safety of students, teachers, and administrators.

The Department of School Transportation Operations in the Northern Emirates confirmed that Emirates Transport has developed an emergency plan, which includes procedures and instructions for drivers about driving in all weather conditions, training drivers and transportation and safety supervisors on it, in addition to procedures for buses and their readiness and suitability for difficult climates.

She explained that the procedures include inspecting buses, ensuring the safety of brakes, tires, signal and warning lights, not accelerating, avoiding entering water puddles, avoiding any sudden stopping, and constantly focusing on the road and traffic around the bus.

Fujairah Police and the municipalities of the Eastern Region broadcast weather warnings and instructions on social media, and distributed mechanisms and equipment to remove rainwater accumulated in the streets and residential areas. Fujairah Police asked the public to adhere to the instructions issued by them, stay away from places where water collects and valley streams, avoid going to the sea, and adhere to the specified speeds.