Parents of students in private schools in Dubai reported that the study will be transferred tomorrow, Thursday, to the distance education system, due to its location being affected by the Emirates World Cycling Tour in Dubai, and the schools circulated these changes through their accounts on social networking sites and via text messages.

These schools intend to rely on the Smart Learning Portal (LMS), a virtual learning management system, to provide lessons and educational resources to students remotely.

The schools called on students and their families to pay attention to the announcements and updates sent through the schools’ official channels to follow developments in the educational process.

On the other hand, the Dubai Stage Emirates Tour team has developed an integrated plan for the Emirates Women’s World Cycling Tour route with its timing, to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles in the various areas that the Tour procession will pass through in Dubai tomorrow, Thursday.

Through coordination between the Dubai Phase (Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority) with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, traffic areas were carefully selected for the most prominent residential areas and tourist and investment attractions that characterize Dubai.

The Dubai stage is the first stage of this world tour, the only one in the Middle East, which starts from the Miracle Garden all the way to Dubai Harbour, and extends for a distance of 122 kilometers with the participation of 20 teams, and lasts approximately 3 hours and 40 minutes.

The necessary arrangements have also been made to ensure the passage of the players, the judging crews, the race security, and the accompanying cars in the areas starting from the starting point, which is the Dubai Flower Garden (Miracle Garden).