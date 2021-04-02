Under the umbrella of the “Rahhal” project, launched by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, private schools in Dubai have offered flexible educational models for their students, including part-time, graduate entrepreneurs, developing sports skills, and the individual needs of talented and people of determination. The project aims to implement educational initiatives that precede The world will be 10 years to come, as part of the 10X initiative, one of the initiatives of the Dubai Future Foundation.

The administrations of private schools told “Emirates Today” that there is a remarkable demand for students to join the study within the “Rahal” project, which allows them to search for recognized learning opportunities, and to benefit from them, regardless of how they are acquired.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai stated, on its website, that 21 private schools have joined “Rahhal”, and the curricula applied by these schools vary between the British, the American, the International Baccalaureate and the Indian, noting that the project is a platform that the school can design in a way that meets the individual needs of its students. Whether in meeting an existing challenge or providing new opportunities.

The authority indicated that the project took an alternative approach to education through its innovative design in educational methods and methods, as it adopts the method of meeting the needs of each student separately, provides educational content from the community itself, and allows students to choose the type of knowledge they want, in a way that ensures keeping pace with the learning outcomes. With market demands.

The principal of James First Point, Matthew Thompkins, stated that the school joined “Rahal” in June 2019, and since then the program has witnessed continuous growth, adding that in February 2020 the school launched the “Golf Center of Excellence” program within “Rahal”, which focuses on Academic and athletic development for golfers, while keeping their educational needs met.

He explained that the school aims to develop students ’skills in various fields by providing them with the opportunity to train in different sectors, through a number of programs with a timetable that can be adapted to different circumstances, and it is the” economics in education “program, currently designated for students between 16 and 17 years of age. And, due to its success, there is a proposal to expand it to include the age group from 14 to 17 years in the next academic year, as well as “Developing Elite Golf Players”, which focuses on developing professional skills in golf.

For his part, the director of the Union School of Mazar, Massimiliano Caruso, said that the school started the application of “Rahal” last September, and the program provides for the follow-up of individual learning experiences according to their interest or talents, including first the “academic” that focuses on internships and pre-university courses, The second is “Entrepreneurship”, which provides an opportunity for internships, specialized courses, and the enhancement of national or international experiences, and the third is “Sports” which provides an opportunity for distinguished student athletes to enhance their career prospects in their sports fields, and finally “Technical and Vocational Education” which provides an opportunity for students of determination to build their skills Relevant to comply with new technologies, materials and regulations.

Design an educational experience

The Indian High School has designed a part-time education program for students under the umbrella of the “Rahal” project. The program provides students with the opportunity to design their educational experience in the way they choose, and at the time they want.

The project aims to enable students to study in a regular school, as well as partially follow-up elsewhere in the community, within an innovative system that includes evaluation methods, and allows students and learners to search for learning opportunities and benefit from them, and to recognize all skills and knowledge, regardless of how they are acquired.





