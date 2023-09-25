The fun ends with education. No wonder that the citizens of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg want to maintain that schools and education remain a state matter.

AThere are state elections in Bavaria and Hesse on October 8th. How do people decide which party they vote for? The reasons and motives are diverse: Federal politics often overshadows state politics. Bavaria is a special case anyway because there are parties up for election there (the CSU and the Aiwanger party) that are not running in other federal states. And in Hesse, the incumbent Prime Minister is still an unknown to many citizens. For help: Boris Rhein is the name of the man from the CDU. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) is running against him. It is better known than the Rhine, but according to current surveys that doesn’t help.

Rainer Hank See also Incidence of 720.6: Medical officers consider corona numbers to be twice as high as reported Freelance economics writer for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

One state political issue is already clear in both federal states: schools. Four out of five respondents from a representative sample of the population (5,500 adult Germans) say that school and education policy is one of the most important issues for their personal voting decision.