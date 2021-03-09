Children and young people have no priority in the federal government: Green leader Annalena Baerbock is therefore angry. She accuses Merkel of failure.

Hamburg – Despite easing the corona lockdown, Green leader Annalena Baerbock sees serious failures in school policy. She explicitly accused Chancellor Angela Merkel and Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (both CDU) of inaction. Despite various announcements that children and young people should be given more priority in lifting the daily corona restrictions, hardly anything has happened so far*, she criticized in an interview with Deutschlandfunk. Instead, try a few measures to “calm the nerves of parents, teachers and educators”.

Last week the federal and state governments extended the lockdown until March 28th. However, exceptions have recently been allowed for schools and daycare centers. In all federal states, for example, they are returning from extended emergency operation to restricted regular operation. From the perspective of Baerbock* But that is by no means sufficient to cushion the negative effects of the Corona crisis on children and young people, as reported by the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de.