Religious persecution: China is among the 20 countries with the greatest repression against Christians in the world | Photo: Gaston Laborde/Pixabay

Two families from Zhejiang Province, in central China, are being investigated after their children report that they are Christians on a school application.

According to the international NGO Portas Abertas, which helps Christians persecuted around the world, they were forced to fill out the document and, with the knowledge of the institutional direction, the parents were summoned to confirm the information and sign a declaration stating that they would not teach their religion at home.

One of the consequences of not signing the new document would be the expulsion of students from public schools.

Also according to the NGO, the region where the case happened is known for applying tests to assess the population’s approval on certain subjects with the aim of creating new laws across the country.

In April of this year, the organization shared another similar case, in which an elementary school in the city of Wenzhou sent messages to Christian families asking them not to teach their children religious principles. At the time of the events, a teacher confirmed the situation to the NGO China Aid.

In the statement, the parents state that they “will not profess any religion, nor will they participate in religious activities or disseminate religion anywhere”.

Also, the families promise to follow the discipline of the Communist Party of China and not to gather in “illegal religious services”. Wenzhou is one of the Chinese cities with the highest number of Christians in the country.

In 2017, Christian churches and camps were banned by Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, who seeks to create a society fully based on the values ​​of the Communist Party of China. The country ranks 16th among the countries with the most persecution of Christianity in the world.