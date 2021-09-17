Boys will be allowed to return to secondary schools in Afghanistan from tomorrow. This was announced by the Taliban regime in a statement. But the new Minister of Education does not mention girls.











After the Taliban took power in the capital Kabul more than a month ago, most educational institutions remained closed. The Taliban are struggling to reopen the economy and restore normal life.

At some primary schools and universities that did remain open, girls and female students were allowed to attend classes. But secondary schools for girls remained closed.

Veiled

Under the strict policies of the previous government until 2001, women were barely allowed to participate in public life and girls’ education was banned altogether. Taliban officials have now promised that girls will be able to attend mainstream education, provided they are in separate classrooms from boys. Unlike in the past, separate education for veiled women is the rule at universities.

Male and female students at a university in Kabul are separated by a curtain. © Hollandse Hoogte / AFP



According to the Taliban, many activities for women and girls were not yet possible due to the security situation. In the latest statement, about the reopening of schools, girls are not mentioned at all.

The education minister writes in the statement only that from Saturday all primary and secondary schools of the state and official religious schools will be open again. “All teachers and male students should go to school.”

More than a month after the Islamic fundamentalists took power, it is becoming increasingly clear what kind of society they have in mind. The Taliban want women to stay at home until they can be separated from men in the workplace.

Closed

The Ministry of Women’s Affairs now appears to have been closed, to be replaced by the ministry that enforced the strict rules for women during the previous reign. At that time they were only allowed to leave their home under supervision.

There are no women in the new Taliban government. Over the past twenty years they have enforced basic rights in Afghanistan. Some have made it to parliamentarian, judge, pilot or agent. What that will look like under the new regime remains to be seen.

