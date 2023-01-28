Schools | “I literally had to fight and demand teaching” – S2 students tell how differences in groups make learning difficult

Readers’ experiences of Finnish as a second language studies reveal that a student who has just arrived in Finland may study in the same group as a student born in Finland.

In the same the group includes teenagers who have grown up in Finland all their lives, and on the other hand, immigrants who have just arrived in Finland. This is how the teacher describes it, according to which the heterogeneity of student groups is a “huge problem”.

Dozens of readers told about their experiences related to S2 teaching in Helsingin Sanomat’s survey.

One observation was emphasized in the responses of both teachers, former S2 students and students’ parents: There are large internal level differences in the groups, and that is a problem. The phenomenon was especially visible in middle school.

In my opinion, S2 studies become a “problem” if the level difference in the class is really variable. People born in Finland with a foreign background are left behind in their studies, when the teacher’s time is spent on teaching fewer Finnish speakers. Former S2 student.

Finland The school success and teaching of S2 students studying as a second language have been talking in recent weeks.

The discussion started from a study by the National Center for Evaluation of Education (Karvi), which raised concerns especially about boys studying in S2 groups.

This week, HS has reported on cases where children who speak excellent Finnish have been placed in S2 groups to study. Also fresh from the University of Helsinki research supports the notion that many children studying Finnish as a second language could study Finnish in standard S1 education.

HS asked the readers for their opinion on what works in current S2 teaching – and what doesn’t.

The answers are published anonymously. The identity of the respondents is known to the delivery.

Mechanical division into either group. Level differences are large both within S1 and S2 groupsanswered one teacher when asked what is wrong with the current system.

Many teachers highlighted the challenge with learning materials: for some S2 teaching, it was necessary to differentiate upwards, for others it was easier.

For some, the challenges are in the narrowness of everyday vocabulary, for others in understanding grammar and structures, for others in understanding or writing the text. No material is comprehensive enough to meet everyone’s needs. Teachers have to collect suitable materials for students from different sources or prepare them themselves. Teacher.

The number of hours reserved for S2 teaching varied. In some schools, all mother tongue teaching took place in S2 groups, in some the number of hours varied according to the student’s level.

Almost all respondents who worked as teachers highlighted problems with resourcing.

The like students also had experiences. One student who studied in the S2 group in middle school describes the lessons as frustrating and long.

The pace is so slow there and I always felt that this was dragging me and my future behindthe student says.

Many said that they themselves actively requested a transfer to S1 education.

Because the level of my Finnish was higher than the others in the same group, there were hours during which I was not allowed to answer the assignments at all. In order to change subjects, I literally had to fight and demand tuition. Former S2 student.

On the other hand, many of the teachers who responded to the survey highlighted the fact that some students want to stay in S2 teaching, because it is easier for a skilled student to get a high grade.

S2 and S1 teaching have different evaluation criteria, so students have to think about how changing the teaching group would affect the average.

For many for the students, the varying level of S2 students came as a surprise. There were plenty of students with different learning abilities and language skills in the same classes as one student.

Some of the respondents said that in their lessons or those of their children in S2 education, the teacher focused on those who could speak Finnish the weakest, and the more advanced ones played games with each other or watched programs on a tablet.

Books were also read in high school, some read Harry Potter and others picture books by Mauri Kunnas. Of course, there were challenges in individual assignments, but as written in the media, those who did less well could disrupt the class or even terrorize the teaching of the class. Former S2 student.

According to one parent, the current system creates children who never integrate and who do not have the opportunity to further their education. The school system has collapsed from a parent’s perspective.