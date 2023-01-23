Schools | Helsinki politicians want to reform S2 education in elementary school

Recent research results tell about the poor learning results of those studying Finnish as a second language. The situation worries politicians.

Helsinki leading education politicians are worried about the school success of S2 pupils.

Recent research results have raised concerns about the school success of students who study Finnish as a second language, often with an immigrant background.

Last week HS reported on the situation in schools in Helsinki. For example, Keinutie elementary school in Kontula has a class with only one student studying Finnish as their mother tongue.

As a solution to the situation, Helsinki politicians propose, among other things, returning preparatory education to primary education and limiting S2 education.

Education and Deputy Mayor for Education Nasima Razmyar (sd) thinks that despite worrying, problems must be solved patiently. He hopes that in the organization of S2 education, different solutions of an experimental nature would be implemented in different schools.

“Experiments are a local issue that requires courage. There are many different learners and many different ways of learning.”

However, according to Razmyar, the experiments should be carefully evaluated so that ten years from now we are not on the verge of new problems.

One the measure he advocates is the abolition of S2 education for the first and second grades.

“In primary education, of course, special language support and special education can be offered, but instead of putting the youngest schoolchildren in S2 groups, more time could be reserved for all students in the timetable for reading and writing.”

Razmyar speaks from his own experience. He started Finnish elementary school at the age of 8 without knowing the Finnish language.

“I learned the language by speaking, hearing and using Finnish,” he says.

According to Razmyar, preparatory teaching is key for older students.

Razmyar emphasizes the importance of teaching one’s mother tongue for children and young people with immigrant backgrounds. According to him, it not only creates a foundation for language learning, but also for the development of learning skills and later success in school.

The coalition councilor Sini Korpinen does not believe that the differences in learning results are caused specifically by the group in which the child studies Finnish.

“S2 students are not a homogeneous group. Basically, I think that the explanatory factor is, for example, sufficient language skills or home background, not S2 studies,” he says.

That’s why Korpinen doesn’t believe in one solution. He highlights four methods that he believes play a significant role in reversing the course of development.

“High-quality, Finnish-language early childhood education is one. The earlier the child gets to it, the better for language development. It should also be evaluated whether preparatory classes should be returned to elementary schools.”

Its in addition, according to Korpinen, the need for S2 education should be assessed more closely.

It seems to him that for children with an immigrant background, S2 studies are automatic, even if the child was born in Finland and participated in Finnish-language early childhood education.

“According to the field of education and training, this is not the case, but the opposite is being communicated from the field. Children are put in S2 education, even if they have all the skills to study Finnish as their mother tongue,” says Korpinen.

As a fourth measure, he calls for investments in both S2 education and special education. According to Korpinen, these play a significant role in ensuring that children experience success and get excited about learning Finnish.

At Keinutie elementary school, Mirjami Sjögren teaches a class in which 95 percent of the students study Finnish as a second language.

Schools and daycare centers are in a difficult situation in terms of funding, says a member of the board of education and training (Kasko). Ozan Yanar (green).

“The reality is that Kasko is sharing scarcity, and it is not sustainable in the long term. In the last budget negotiations, we fought and got more resources, but maintaining the current situation is already hard work,” says Yanar.

Yanar wants more need-based funding for schools. In the 2023 budget, so-called tp money for Finnish-language early childhood education and basic education has been directed to less than seven million euros.

“Funding should at least be doubled. We should make truly visionary improvements and invest, for example, in funding that narrows learning differences between regions.”

He reminds that S2 students are equally the young people who are building Finland’s future.

In the same sitting on the board with Yanari Petra Malin (left) considers the current development, where the family’s educational background and socio-economic factors affect learning results more than before, to be worrying.

“Prior to the current government, there was a long period of cuts, including at the state level, so it would be strange if it was not visible anywhere.”

Malin is satisfied that the city of Helsinki has been able to rectify the situation, but does not consider the funding to be sufficient yet.

Last last week, the board discussed needs-based funding of 1.5 million for early childhood education.

“It’s a pretty small amount of money in relation to the level of the problem. In early childhood education, you can support so effectively [kielenkehitystä ja vaikuttaa siihen]how good the language level is,” says Malin.

He sees that other measures, such as small group sizes and funding related to inclusion, also prevent the problems of regional differentiation.