Schools | Helsinki granted the sum of 900,000 euros needed for the repairs of the “open office school”

The “open office school” was repaired so that the city incurred additional costs of 900,000 euros. Politicians approved the matter on Tuesday.

14.11. 20:22

Helsinki The Board of Education approved on Tuesday that 900,000 euros will be used to repair the premises of the Kankarepuisto school.

Changes had to be made to the school, which was commissioned in 2020, last summer, as its open spaces were found to be too noisy for educational use. The repairs of the premises, for which the money is used, have therefore already been done.

Politicians did not comment on the matter until after the repair work, because the work was done on a fast schedule during the school summer vacations.

In Jakomäki The school in Kankarepuisto was supposed to be a model example of open learning environments that can be modified according to different needs.

The construction project known as the Heart of Jakomäki was completed in 2020. The area’s school, kindergarten and playground also got a new name: Kankarepuisto. There is also a youth center in the same building and sports facilities next to it.

However, the premises were not suitable for school use, as there were not enough partitions and small spaces.

After the staff’s appeals, the school decided to build more partitions, doors, cabinets to store the students’ belongings and modify the canteen. Sound insulation was also improved.

Kankarepuisto was implemented with an alliance model, where those responsible for planning and construction cooperate closely from the beginning and are also responsible for risks and the realization of goals during construction.

Since this has been about clear changes, the changes cost the city 900,000 euros in additional costs.