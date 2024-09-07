Schools | Helsinki buys a doll whose price is 28,000 euros

Schools|The city of Helsinki buys a manikin to train students studying nursing. The price of the doll is a little over 28,000 euros.

Helsinki the city buys a doll worth a good 28,000 euros for students in the social and health field for Stadi vocational college.

It is a doll that imitates an elderly person or a patient simulator called “Nursing Anne Geriatric” and its exact price is 28,798.03 euros.

Price is the lowest in the competition, according to the City of Helsinki’s documents. The purchase price of the doll is thousands of euros cheaper than other options. In addition to the price of the doll, the city pays about 3,000 euros per year for its maintenance.

The doll will come to the Vallila branch of the vocational college, where students, among others, are studying to become nursing assistants.

According to the company’s introduction, the mannequin is for those studying nursing to prepare for what an elderly patient looks like.

The doll has cataracts in its eyes, aged limbs, aged teeth and a gray wig, the doll’s introduction video says. The doll’s skin is also made to look aged in a realistic way.

With the help of the doll, you can safely prepare for different, unexpected, situations in treatment and practice different treatment procedures. For example, you can install a nose tube on the doll.

Divers simulators are common when studying for a profession or in professions that require continuous training.

For example, at the accident hospital in Helsinki, Töölö, emergency situations were previously practiced with a 45,000-euro dummy that talks, bleeds, cries and breathes. You can sew its skin and feel its heartbeat.