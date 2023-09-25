Schools | HBL: Helsinki organized gender-neutral sports competitions for children – The superiority of boys is infuriating

Gender-neutral sports competitions for elementary school children made the physical education teacher’s “blood boil”. In the games, the boys won the medals at the expense of the girls. The matter was reported by HBL.

Helsinki At the beginning of September, children’s sports competitions were organized on the zoo’s field, which are now buzzing.

Be the first to report on the event organized for students of Swedish-speaking elementary schools Hufvudstadsbladet.

In the sports competition, both girls and boys competed in the same series, for example in running track, long jump and high jump.

The medals from the sports were distributed as follows: A total of 18 gold medals were awarded at the event, of which the girls won four. All in all, the girls won 16 medals out of a total of 60 medals in the sports competitions.

This has angered the physical education teacher of Månsas lågstadieskolan in Maunula, Helsinki By Niclas Krookwho is the father of two daughters himself, HBL says.

The event made Krook’s “blood boil,” according to HBL.

Krook previously told HBL that only boys won medals from their school. According to Krook, boys’ victories have a long-term effect on students, as it may dilute girls’ enthusiasm for sports.

Helsingin Sanomat could not reach Krook or the city of Helsinki by noon on Monday to comment on the matter.

Gender neutral sports competitions have been supported by the city of Helsinki.

According to HBL, the city’s goal was to take better account of those children who do not feel comfortable in the girls’ or boys’ leagues.

According to HBL, the idea of ​​gender-neutral competitions came from research, according to which the physical differences between girls and boys in elementary school are small. According to the study, the differences are rooted in upbringing and environment.