Government and private schools have identified 7 serious violations that parents of students are prohibited from committing from the first day of school until the end of the academic year, stressing the importance of adhering to the etiquette and conduct of handing over and receiving students outside the school gates before and after the school day, most notably stopping in the middle of the road and dropping off students, blocking the entrances to parking lots and closing emergency exits, in addition to driving in the opposite direction inside the school parking lot.

In detail, schools in Abu Dhabi have designated different places to receive and pick up students at the beginning and end of the school day in order to prevent crowding and to set entry and exit paths according to grades and ages. They have also warned against what they described as the inappropriate behaviour of some parents when bringing their children to and from school by car..

In detail, public and private schools sent letters to students’ parents, specifying the entry and exit gates for students according to their grades, and the places where students are received from within the school, with the option of receiving families who have more than one child in the school from the collection point for the youngest child. They repeated their warnings about the seriousness of a number of violations committed by students’ parents during the process of transporting and receiving their children from school, all of which could put the lives of children at risk..

The violations included drivers stopping in the middle of the road to drop off children, children getting out of their parents’ vehicles in these dangerous places, drivers not using parking spaces, closing emergency exits, parking spaces for people of determination and pedestrian crossings, driving in the opposite direction inside school parking lots and on one-way streets, trying to overtake other moving vehicles, drivers not allowing time for other cars to exit parking spaces, using the horn continuously and annoyingly, in addition to not stopping the entry and exit of school buses..

School administrations indicated that committing these behavioral violations will result in penalties being imposed on the perpetrators, including photographing the violation and sending it to the competent authorities to issue fines to the drivers who committed it. They called on the students’ parents to maintain a distance of separation inside the school grounds while waiting for the students to leave the classrooms, while committing to wearing masks and covering the mouth and nose..

The schools called on the students’ parents to stop when the school buses show the “stop” sign so that they are not subject to legal accountability, especially since this fine is monitored automatically. They called on them to report any violations by school bus drivers, or if there are any comments on the bus, especially those related to security and safety..

The schools indicated that one person is allowed to accompany the children to the school yard, and to wait for them inside the school at the end of the school day, with the necessity of adhering to the entry and exit times at the entrances and exits, to avoid and reduce the chances of students arriving in private vehicles and buses at the same time..

The schools also called on parents of students who share school buses with their children to adhere to bus schedules and be present at the meeting point, hand over young children to the bus supervisor and receive them, and not give children sweets and prohibited “unhealthy” foods to eat inside the bus during the outbound and return trip..