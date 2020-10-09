Highlights: The UP government has announced that schools of all boards, except the Containment Zone, will open from October 19.

Lucknow

In addition to the Containment Zone in UP, schools of all boards will open from October 19. Schools will be opened phase wise. In the first phase, schools from class 9 to 12 will be opened. Written consent of parents will be required to come to school. No child will be forced to come to school, parents who do not want to send to school, their children’s classes will continue to run online as before. Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma gave this information on Saturday. In this regard, the Department of Secondary Education has also issued the mandate and guidelines.

Dr. Dinesh Sharma said that schools have to strictly follow the guidelines. Classes will operate in two shifts. Class 9 and 10 will be taught in the first shift while classes 11 and 12 will be studied in the second shift. On the first day in class, only 50 percent of the students will be called. The remaining 50 percent the next day. The rotation will continue like this.



Return home if you see symptoms

According to the guidelines issued by the government, schools will have to arrange for sanitizer, handwash, thermal scanning and first aid. If a student, teacher or other employee has symptoms of cough or cold, he will be sent home immediately after first aid. Students must be cleaned by handwash or sanitizer before entering the school. The school administration will have to follow the social distancing at the main gate at the time of admission and leave of the children. Students will not be thrown out of school simultaneously. If schools have more than one entrance, then it is better to use them.

All these guidelines are available at http://madhyamikshiksha.upsdc.gov.in/en-us/. Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education Department, Aradhana Shukla has ordered all the Divisional JDs and DIOS to follow the mandate and regularly inspect the schools.

Vehicles also have to be sanitized daily

Dr. Sharma has instructed that if students come to school by school buses or school-affiliated public service vehicles, the vehicles will be sanitized daily. Social distancing has to be followed even while sitting in vehicles. All teachers, students and other school staff will be required to wear masks. It will be the responsibility of the management to keep an extra amount of masks in the school. Ensure the students in the class sit at a distance of 6 feet.